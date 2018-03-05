Mayor of Shrewsbury to host evening of glitz & glamour

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Jane Mackenzie is to host an evening of glitz & glamour this coming Saturday 10th March.

The event is in aid of her chosen charity, Shropshire Recovery Partnership and takes place in the Sovereign Suite at the Montgomery Waters Meadow from 7pm.

The evening includes a drinks reception, three-course dinner, magician and dancing to Chicago Swing Catz jazz band and a disco.

During the event an auction, hosted by Halls Fine art director Jeremy Lamond, will take place with prizes including two tickets to Wimbledon, an Audi car for the weekend, lunch with the Shrewsbury Town FC manager and a visit to a training session, bespoke evening dress created by Shrewsbury College students, a three day luxury glamping experience and a signed MUFC football to name a few prizes.

Shrewsbury-based Cartoonist Charlie Adlard known for his work on books such as The Walking Dead and Savage has also donated a volume of The Walking Dead. Charlie has drawn on and signed a page.

The auction is open for you to bid online until 12 noon on Friday 9th March, when online bidding will close. Bidding will re-open at the Ball on Saturday 10th March, and will only be available at the venue.

Chip Somers a therapist and addiction specialist in Harley Street will also be speaking at the event, along with a Skype link up with comedian, writer, actor and presenter Russell Brand.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Jane Mackenzie said: “The Mayor’s Charity Ball is a high spot in the Shrewsbury social calendar and I would be delighted to welcome as many people there as possible”, she said.

“The money we raise will support local people recovering from alcohol addiction. Alcohol is the biggest killer of people aged 25-45 years and affects people of all ages and social classes.

“Shropshire Recovery Partnership helps individuals turn their lives around and build a better future for themselves and their families.”

Tickets are £50 each or £450 for a full table of ten at time of booking.

For menu options and tickets contact carol.pullen@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk before Wednesday 7th March.