Co Wheels Shropshire celebrates 5th birthday

The scheme that provides hassle free access to a car when required without the costs and commitments of car ownership celebrates its 5th birthday this week.

In that time Co Wheels Shropshire has steadily grown and hundreds of users have enjoyed flexible access to a car without the cost, responsibility and paperwork associated with car ownership or conventional car hire.

Co Wheels Shropshire is run on a not for profit basis and currently has 130 members in Shrewsbury and Ludlow. Members can use one of 5 local vehicles for flexible periods from just half an hour, paying only for the time they need. Members also have access to cars in over 60 other UK locations, so can hire cars when on business trips or holidays in locations as diverse as central London or the Lake District.

Shropshire resident Paul says: “The Club has been a boon for out-of-town business meetings and leisure day trips and I would find it hard to live without it. It means I have the use of a car for as much or as little as I want, I can book online or by phone, at the last minute, or well in advance. Its easy to use, flexible and very affordable compared to owning a car and best of all, I don’t have to think about parking, tax, insurance, maintenance and bald tyres!”

Anyone who has held a driving license for a year can join Co Wheels Shropshire, younger drivers can avoid huge insurance bills and older drivers who maybe only use their cars occasionally can save themselves the cost and hassles of owing and maintaining a car that sits idle for much of the week.

“In the next few years we plan to add further cars into new locations within Shrewsbury and other Shropshire towns, in order to benefit more local people,” says Jan Cook, voluntary director of the Shropshire Car Club.

More information can be found at www.co-wheels.org.uk/shropshire/