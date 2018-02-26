Shropshire woman takes on gruelling Arctic trek for charity

A woman from Shropshire is taking on the biggest challenge of her life and embarking on a week-long Arctic trek to raise awareness of people suffering with ‘butterfly skin’.

Helen Phillips, who trained as an Obstetrician but is now a head of medical affairs for a pharmaceutical company which focusses on rare diseases, is joining 20 other women who will camp out and learn to survive the extreme polar cold.

Helen, 52, from Ludlow, chose to take on the challenge in a bid to raise awareness and funding for the charity DEBRA, which supports people with EB (Epidermolysis Bullosa), which she describes as “the worst disease you’ve never heard of.”

She said: “It is sometimes called Butterfly skin as their skin is as delicate as a butterfly, wounding and blistering at the slightest touch. It is a genetic condition and so presents at birth, often with the parents not knowing they carry the defective gene.

“The company I work for, Amryt Pharmaceuticals, is developing a product for EB which may help improve the quality of the lives of patients with EB. As part of my role I recently watched a video of a young boy in the UK with EB. It took 6 hours each day for his mother to change his dressings, which could be reduced to 2 hours when a nurse was available to help but this didn’t happen very often. He talked about how not only EB had destroyed his life, but his mother’s life too.

“My personal goal is to raise extra funds to support nurses so that a child with EB never feels the guilt of the impact of his or her disease on the lives of their parents, on top of the pain and suffering they already need to bear. Unfortunately, their lives are cut short as they frequently develop a very aggressive skin cancer in their 20’s due to the repeated blistering of their skin. It would be good therefore for their short lives to be improved if at all possible.”

It will be a tough physical challenge as the temperatures are very cold – for example, this week they were a high of -18 C and a low of – 24C. The team will travel across the terrain either by snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, pulling their kit on sledges attached to their waists. They will make the trek without the help of huskies and will spend a few nights camping out in 2 man tents.”

Helen, who is no stranger to physical challenges, having run the London Marathon in 2015 (despite several stress fractures of her pelvis and a procedure to remove a problematic wisdom tooth the day after!) has been training for 6 months.

She met the other 20 women taking part in the challenge for the first time at the end of January. They planned a two day practice hike in the Irish mountains and the cold, wintry weather delivered some good practice terrain.

Helen is aiming to raise £5000, to sponsor her please visit www.gofundme.com/helen-goes-trekking-in-the-arctic