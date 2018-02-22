Big-hearted teen’s concert to raise charity cash

A Shropshire teenager is gathering a group of talented friends from across the county to stage a charity concert to raise funds for various music and arts projects.

Thirteen-year-old Maddy Croall, from Shrewsbury, has enlisted the help of theatrical friends including West End star, Amir Wilson, 13, who performed in London as young Simba in The Lion King, and Ruby Allen, a well-known Shrewsbury town busker, to perform at the event on Saturday 24th February.

The concert will take place at, and support, The Hive in Shrewsbury, which uses money raised through its town centre venue to help deliver creative projects for young people in challenging situations.

Previous funded projects at The Hive have helped support young carers, armed forces’ families, teenagers addressing alcohol and substance misuse issues and young asylum seekers.

Maddy, who is a pupil at Adcote School, hopes to raise £500 through donations at the ‘Sing for the Hive’ show, which is otherwise free to attend.

Thanks to a partnership grant secured with Arts Council England, any money raised this year by the venue will be doubled, so Maddy’s £500 would become £1,000 for the charity to fund future workshops and projects.

Maddy said: “The Hive does great things for young people, helping them through some really tough times using music and other creative activities. My friends and I love singing and performing, so I had the thought that we could use our talents to do a concert, raising money to go towards The Hive’s amazing work.

“It’s taken a lot of time and work to organise, but we’re all really excited about it and are sure the audience will be very impressed with what we’ve put together.

“The Hive has been a great help and is giving us the venue and staff free of charge for the event.”

Chief executive officer at The Hive, Katie Jennings, said: “We are thrilled that Maddy has decided to stage this fantastic showcase of local talent to help The Hive. We rely heavily on the support of our local community to continue our valuable work with young people, and think it’s wonderful that Maddy and her friends want to fundraise in this way.

“Our arts programmes work creatively with children and young people, some of whom are vulnerable or at risk, to help them develop confidence and self-esteem and realise their aspirations.

“This evening of music by local young people from across Shropshire will be a great opportunity for people to come and enjoy our venue space, have a great night out with friends and family, and support the work we do across the region.”

As well as songs from Maddy, Amir and Ruby, the evening will feature performances of young people from Key Theatre, Get Your Wigle On, Curtain Call and local schools.

You can view demo videos of some of the performers on The Hive’s website here: www.hiveonline.org.uk/singforthehive.

Seats for the show can be reserved by calling The Hive on 01743 234970.