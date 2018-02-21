Bridgnorth writer set to take children on orange jelly adventure

Children will be taken on a journey to the orange jelly planet by a Bridgnorth writer next week when she hosts a storytelling session of her new book.

Sarah Isaacs, 50, from Low Town, will hold the free event at Bridgnorth Library on Saturday, March 3, at 10.30am as part of the official launch of her children’s picture book ‘Derek the Alien and the Orange Jelly Planet’.

It’s the first book to be written by the 50-year-old performing arts and English teacher, who has always had a fascination with space and the universe.

She’s now excited to share her space passion and love of story writing with children in the area.

Sarah, who has previously taught story writing and children’s theatre and is a member of Bridgnorth Players, said: “I’m so excited to have written and published my first book and I hope children will enjoy listening to the adventures of Derek the Alien as much as I did writing it.

“Publishing a book is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and was one of the things I had on my bucket list to achieve before I reached the age of 50 so I’ve just about done it and feel very proud.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing in one form or another in particular poetry and writing a children’s book has been fun, challenging and rewarding all at the same time.

“I’m hoping it will be the start of a new venture for me as I plan to write a series of books about Derek the Alien and I will be available for author visits in schools to share my love of creative writing with children.

“I hope people will take the time to come and support me and our fabulous local library which provides so many interesting events for the community.”

The book ‘Derek the Alien and the Orange Jelly Planet’ has been published by Independent publisher Team Author UK. It was released on Amazon earlier this month and became an Amazon Bestseller in its first day, reaching the top 30 in its category.

As well as reading from her new book at the event on March 3, Sarah will also be selling copies of her books and giving children the opportunity to have them signed.