Video gamers to battle sleep in 24-hour charity challenge

Committed video gamers Rob and Amy Walker from Shrewsbury are gearing up to burn the midnight gaming oil on Saturday 24th February to raise money for people with disabilities.

After the success of Rob playing video games continuously for 24 hours as part of the UK’s largest gaming marathon weekend last year, this year his wife Amy will be joining him. The couple are aiming to raise £850 for the charity SpecialEffect, who use technology to help people with disabilities benefit from the fun and inclusion of video games.

The Walkers are asking people to help them reach their target by sponsoring them via their online fundraising page.

“I was really overwhelmed by the support I received last year,” says Rob Walker, Manager of GAME in Shrewsbury. “It was definitely harder than I thought to stay awake all night playing video games! It was a fantastic experience though; one that I hope to replicate this year with my wife.”

Amy says: “It will be a struggle to stay awake all night but it’s a small price to pay to help such an amazing cause. We’ll be there to cheer each other on when it gets really tough!”

“Playing for 24 hours is a big challenge, but we’re asking people to attempt it to help the thousands of people who, because of a disability, can only sit and watch other people have all the fun with family and friends,” said Tom Donegan, the charity’s Events Organiser.

“GameBlast is an opportunity for people to do what they love best and level the playing field for people with disabilities at the same time.”

The charity is inviting teams of friends, family members and work colleagues to join the GameBlast event, which has been likened to a ‘Children in Need’ for gamers. It’s backed by big names in the games industry including GAME, Twitch, and Jagex, and aims to raise £100,000.

Maplin, who have hosted the GAME concession store in Shrewsbury since last summer is also helping to help raise money for the charity.

Kaz, manager of Maplin, says: “We’re really pleased to be able to help Rob’s fundraising for SpecialEffect, which will help to change the lives of so many people through the gift of gaming fun and inclusivity. There will be lots of in store events over half-term so all the family can get involved too!”

Anyone can sponsor the team online at http://justgiving.com/gameblast-robandamy/

Visit GAME’s twitter channel @GAMEShrewsbury to see what fundraising events they have planned in the run-up to the weekend, including a raffle hosted by Senior Sales of GAME, Mica.