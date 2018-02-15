Shropshire WI are showing the love in Shrewsbury

The Women’s Institute has a proud history of taking action to protect the landscape and countryside of Britain, and this year the Shropshire WI are showcasing their talents in order to raise awareness of climate change.

Members from the Shropshire WI have been busy knitting and crocheting to construct 3 outfits, now on display at the Darwin Shopping Centre.

Paula Pierce, head of the campaign for Shropshire said: “People across the country will make, wear and share green hearts to ‘Show The Love’ for the places, people and life we want to protect from climate change.”

Show The Love is organised by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action on climate change and limiting its impact on the people, places and life we live at home in the UK and around the world.

Paula added “We have been working hard to create beautiful outfits made from individually crafted green hearts to help generate conversation about Climate, this will be the second year the Shropshire WI have been involved, and although many took part last year we are thrilled to branch out further into the community this year, with the displays at the Darwin Centre, for all to see.”

“As climate ambassador for Shropshire Federation WI, I am proud of all our members for getting involved and grateful to the shopping centre staff for helping to promote our work.”

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres’ Manager, commented: “We hope that by joining up with the WI’s ‘Show the Love’ campaign, that we can help generate local interest, and put their mission at the forefront of people’s minds, by encouraging people to talk about climate change.”

The Shropshire Women’s Institute has nearly 3,500 members in 122 WIs, ranging in size from 20 to over 70 members across the county.