Fundraisers replace popular Welshampton plant fair with new event

Fundraisers in the North Shropshire village of Welshampton, who have raised a staggering £67,000 for charity by holding a successful plant fair for the past 12 years, have come up with a new idea to boost the coffers.

Believing in the proverb: A change is as good as a rest, the villagers have decided to replace the plant fair with a new all-ticket event, which offers a fascinating afternoon for all garden lovers.

John Rippin, recently appointed head gardener at Bodnant Garden, the National Trust’s flagship property near Colwyn Bay, will be the guest speaker at Welshampton Passion for Plants afternoon on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

Linked into the Royal Horticultural Society’s National Gardening Week, themed “Sharing your passion for plants”, the event will be held in Welshampton Parish Hall from 2pm to 4.40pm, with doors opening from 1pm.

A dedicated and passionate plantsman, Mr Rippin will speak about ‘Bodnant’s Renaissance’, which involves overseeing an extensive investment programme, including regeneration, improvement and expansion into new areas.

He will explain current developments, exciting plans for the future and highlight a selection of some of his favourites from Bodnant’s outstanding botanical collection.

A stunning garden in a breath-taking landscape, Bodnant holds five National Collections of plants.

Following his talk, Mr Rippin has agreed to share his expert advice by answering gardening questions.

Retaining links to plant fairs of the past, there will be a selection of quality plants and delicious home-made refreshments on sale. In addition, there will be a silent auction of a limited number of unusual specimen plants, for which this annual event is famous.

“We really appreciate all the support we’ve received throughout the years and do hope that visitors will continue to support our new initiative,” said Gill Eleftheriou, event co-ordinator. “As usual, the team will strive to provide a top quality event offering great value for money.

“It should be a popular afternoon, so we advise gardeners interested in attending to book their tickets quickly.”

All proceeds will again be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire and the upkeep of Saint Michael and All Angels Church, Welshampton.

Tickets costing £7.50 are now on sale and may be either ordered by email at welshampton.tickets@outlook.com or by telephone from the church warden on Tel: 01691 622 653. For the latest news about the event, follow Welshampton Passion for Plants page on Facebook.