Step up to support Market Drayton’s young life savers!

St John Ambulance is searching for a new volunteer manager to lead its successful Market Drayton Cadet Unit.

The first aid charity relaunched the group for 10 to 17-year-olds in spring 2017 and the town now has a team of eight Cadets who enjoy a varied programme of activities including learning life saving skills.

Now St John Ambulance is looking for an adult volunteer to commit four hours a week to helping run the Unit, which meets on Wednesday evenings, so that it can grow.

‘We were thrilled to re-establish Market Drayton Cadets after a 15 year gap since the old unit closed, because the feedback we had from local people was that there’s not a huge amount for young people to do in the town,’ said St John Ambulance district youth officer, Abi Kelly.

‘Our youth leaders have done a great job of establishing the unit, but we now have a vacancy that we need to fill, so we can secure the group’s future.

‘As well as running weekly meetings, the unit manager’s role is to ensure that everyone has a positive and rewarding experience in St John Ambulance, by equipping them with the necessary skills to fulfil our vision; “Everyone who needs it should receive first aid from those around them. No one should suffer for the lack of trained first aiders.”

‘It’s an ideal volunteering position for someone who has some management experience and wants to enhance their skills, while doing invaluable work with an outstanding group of young people.’

To find out more and apply online, visit www.sja.org.uk or for an informal discussion about the opportunity, please contact St John Ambulance area manager, Chris Reynolds chris.reynolds@sja.org.uk

The closing date for the role is Monday March 5 and interviews will be during the week commencing March 12.