The Furniture Scheme welcomes new face

A charity in Ludlow has taken on a new member of staff who will be getting to know the people of south Shropshire over the coming months.

Justin Griffiths has started as the community engagement and volunteer support worker for The Furniture Scheme this week.

Justin, who replaces Chris Perkins who has retired, will be responsible for looking after and attracting new volunteers of all ages for the charity’s shops, warehouse, community centre and a variety of other roles.

He said: “I am very excited about this new challenge.

“I have worked with charities, but this is a new role for me and I am looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I have also volunteered at charities before and I know what it is like to be a volunteer, I can bring that experience to the role and relate to the people I work with.

“There are volunteering opportunities for people of all ages, sometimes people may think it is not for them and then really enjoy it once they start.

“I look forward to meeting all our current volunteers and will be doing my best to meet many people across South Shropshire and recruit more volunteers of all ages to our bases in both Ludlow and Craven Arms.”

Justin will be based at Rockspring Community Centre in Sandford Avenue, Ludlow, and will also work out of CasCA on Newington Way, Craven Arms.

Jean Jarvis MBE, chief executive of The Furniture Scheme, said: “We are delighted to welcome Justin to The Furniture Scheme family.

“We are passionate about the services we provide to the local community. We couldn’t do so much without the help of our volunteers though and they can also benefit from volunteering by gaining new skills, friends and confidence.

“Many of our volunteers come to us with low self esteem and leave a different person, ready to take on new challenges.

“We need people for roles like reception and helping us to set up rooms and helping to collect and deliver furniture, there are many different things to do here and we will try to match volunteers with their interests. We also offer training and learning opportunities.

“Justin is hitting the ground running and I am sure will help to make a difference to a lot of people’s lives.”

The Furniture Scheme was launched over 20 years ago as a way to ensure some of the most excluded members of the community could benefit from recycled household items – but the charity has grown and now offers computer courses, carpentry workshops and volunteering in the garden, among other things.