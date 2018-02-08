Charities benefit from Bridgnorth 10k race

Two Bridgnorth charities have been boosted thanks to the town’s annual 10k road race.

Organisers Bridgnorth Running Club have just donated £1,000 raised at the popular event, held each October.

Club members were asked which charities should benefit from the money and Bridgnorth Food Bank and Cameron’s Fund, which supports Asthma UK, were chosen.

At the recent cheque presentation club chairman Scott Mathers said: “The 10k race is extremely popular, selling out each year, and we are very grateful to everyone who takes part and helps with the organisation.

“It involves a lot of hard work but it all seems worthwhile when we can present two local causes with much-needed funds.”

Bridgnorth Food Bank co-ordinator Liz Bird, who was also given a range of tinned food and toiletries donated by club members for the charity’s users, said the money would be extremely useful.

“We were launched five years ago and as well as giving out food and essential items we also provide things such as cookers and wheelchairs to people in need from Bridgnorth, Alveley, Shifnal and surrounding areas so we are very grateful for this cheque,” she said.

Gemma Brown of Cameron’s Fund thanked the club for its donation and for its on-going support and involvement in her charity over several years.

The fifth Bridgnorth 10k race is currently being planned and is expected to sell out quickly, as in previous years.

In 2017 the race got down to the final 12 in the National Running Awards in the best 10k category.

Bridgnorth Running Club caters for all abilities and meets on a Monday and Thursday under the Town Hall at 7pm.