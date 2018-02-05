Hop to it! Registration opens for Oswestry Bunny Run

Registration is now open for Oswestry Bunny Run, which takes place on the 8th April 2018.

It is the 3rd year of the 5k charity fun run, where participants are able to enjoy the beautiful green spaces in Oswestry and support local charities.

This year the Bunny Run is supporting The Movement Centre. The Oswestry based charity provides a specialist therapy, called Targeted Training, to children who face problems with their movement control. By attending The Movement Centre, children can gain head control, so they can interact with their family; it can help children develop the skills to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends. For some children it can enable them to walk, which means they can be far more independent.

“The concept of the Bunny Run was to raise money for local charities as well as connecting the community through sport,” said James Manford, Co-organiser of Oswestry Bunny Run. “This year, the Bunny Run is proud to donate all profits to The Movement Centre for their work supporting children with movement disabilities.”

You don’t need to be a competitive runner to take part in the event. Participants of all ages are welcome, including four-legged friends! Fancy dress is encouraged, but not essential.

The Bunny Run is supported by a number of local businesses. Participants receive a goodie bag which is sponsored by Sainsbury’s in Oswestry and volunteers from Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club help with the event. The online booking system has been provided by Up Hill Down Dale. Over the last two years the event has raised nearly £2000 for local causes.

To take part in the event you can register online at www.bunnyrun.co.uk.

The entry price is £10.50 for adults and £5.50 for children, with all profits going to The Movement Centre.