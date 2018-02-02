Shropshire school pupils encouraged to join the debate

A successful competition which teaches Shropshire pupils all about the art of debating is being held in March and teams are being urged to sign up now to take part.

More than 400 pupils have benefited from the Debate-ED scheme since it was launched by Lanyon Bowdler solicitor Holly Edwards three years ago – giving youngsters the opportunity to develop their public speaking skills.

The debating competition will be held at Shrewsbury College in London Road on Saturday, March 10, and is open to pupils from years 7-9.

The competition is again sponsored by Lanyon Bowdler and there will be prizes for speakers and finalists.

Holly said: “It’s incredible to think how successful this event has become over the relatively short time we have been hosting it. I launched the idea three years ago when I was a trainee solicitor and it really took off.

“It has now become a regular fixture on the Lanyon Bowdler calendar and we are hoping for another good response this time around. It is a great experience for pupils and stands them in good stead for the future.

“Debating gives students the chance to develop their public speaking skills and taking part at such an early stage in their lives helps them to deal with nerves and fears associated with public speaking.

“Speaking in public can be a scary thing for most of us and many people fight shy of doing it – finding any excuse to avoid it. But it is a skill that builds confidence the more you do it until it becomes more natural and easier.

“We are looking for teachers and pupils to get together and come up with teams of two students to take part in the event in March.”

Schools can register now and the deadline for entries is February 16. Students from Years 7 to 9 are invited to take part and will compete in pairs. The competition will see three rounds of debating followed by a final.

For more information, email holly.edwards@lblaw.co.uk