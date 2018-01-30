Race for the RAF in the Spitfire 100K Challenge

To celebrate 100 years of the Royal Air Force, the RAF Museum has set a new centenary year challenge to run 100K in 100 days.

The Spitfire 100K Challenge is a virtual race which launches on 1 April 2018 and runners have exactly 100 days to walk, jog or run 100K in a location of their choice. Runners will be given a log sheet to record their 100K before being rewarded with a spinning propeller Spitfire 100K Challenge medal.

Entry costs £20 per person and all proceeds from the Spitfire 100K Challenge will go towards the RAF100 Appeal, a joint venture between the Royal Air Force and four major RAF charities – Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, Royal Air Forces Association, Royal Air Force Charitable Trust and the Royal Air Force Museum.

As a virtual race, the 100K challenge can be completed anywhere in the world and runners from as far as America, Germany and Denmark have already signed up. Online registration is now open and closes on 1 April when the challenge begins. Limited edition Spitfire 100K Challenge t-shirts are also available to purchase when registering online.

RAF Museum Public Events Manager, Abi Betteridge said:

“Throughout 2018 we will be celebrating the RAF’s centenary and we wanted to do something extra special to coincide with this. We came up with the idea of 100K in 100 days which is quite a challenge, but it can be completed anytime, anywhere, so long as the 100K is completed between 1 April and 10 July. We’ve already had lots of interest from abroad and RAF bases across the UK, it’s great to see people getting behind the RAF100 Appeal.”

The annual Spitfire 10K will also be returning to the RAF Museum Cosford this September and will give participants the unique opportunity to race across the airfield and down the runway at RAF Cosford. Registration is now open and this year, up to 1,200 runners can participate in the race which takes place on Sunday 2 September 2018.

Taking-off from the Museum’s Hangar 1, runners will head outside and begin the race with a loop of the Museum site past iconic aircraft including the VC10, Hercules and Nimrod, before heading onto the airfield at RAF Cosford. Participants will run alongside the wartime hangars, the air traffic control tower and of course, the race wouldn’t be complete without a sprint down the runway! The scenic route around the military airfield will take runners past several historic landmarks along the way and then it’s back onto the Museum site to cross the finish line. Upon completion, runners will be rewarded with a bespoke 2018 Spitfire 10K medal, a perfect and well-earned memento of their day.

Any families with younger children who would like to join in the fun on the day can sign up for the Spitfire Family Run, new for 2018. This gentle run will follow a shorter 1km race route around the Museum grounds and each registered runner will receive a special medal upon completion. The race is suitable for all ages, but children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Abi Betteridge adds: “The demand for the Spitfire 10K is huge, last year we had almost 100 people on the waiting list, so this year we’ve increased our capacity to allow even more runners to take part. We already have around 600 people signed up, with lots returning for a second or even a third year. We always have a large number of families turn up to support the 10K runners so we wanted to add a family run so that everyone can join in. It’s such a unique event, there really is no other race like it and the feedback from everyone who took part last year was fantastic, especially about the medal, it’s an absolute must for any runner’s medal collection!”

The Spitfire 10K is a UK Athletics licenced race over an accurately measured course and is suitable for keen runners and novices alike, so if you’re aged 15 and over why not give it a go? Whether you’ve been entering races for years, or you’re just getting into running, the Spitfire 10K is guaranteed to be fun and memorable.

Organisers are also encouraging participants to get into the spirit of the Spitfire 10K by dressing in wartime attire – don your victory curls or flying jacket and run this event in style! Or, why not sport a bespoke 2018 Spitfire 10K t-shirt, available to purchase when you register online. The Spitfire 10K will be a fun family day out and spectators are invited to cheer on their loved ones and show their support on the day at the start and finish line. Plus, following the race, visitors have the added bonus of being able to enjoy time wondering round the free Museum, where they will find over 75 historical aircraft on display.

Runners can arrive from 8.00am onwards on race day. The Spitfire Family Run will commence at 9.15am and it will be ready, stead… scramble at 10.00am sharp for the Spitfire 10K!

To register for the event visit the Museum’s website www.rafmuseum.org/cosford. Entry to the Spitfire 100K Challenge is £20 per person, the Spitfire 10K costs £22.50 per person (Armed Forces Personnel and members of UK Athletics affiliated clubs are eligible for the discounted entry fee of £20.50 per person), and participation in the Spitfire Family Run is £5 per person. All proceeds will go towards the RAF100 Appeal (registered charity number 1167398). For further details about the event can be found online.