Oswestry Lions Club donation helps children with movement disabilities

Oswestry Lions Club is supporting local charity, The Movement Centre, with a donation of £6250, to help children with movement disabilities access vital therapy.

The charity provides a specialist therapy, called Targeted Training, to children who face problems with their movement control. Through a course of Targeted Training a child is 3-4 times more likely to gain control of their movement than with regular physiotherapy alone. Children can gain head control, so they can interact with their family; it can help children develop the skills to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends. For some children it can enable them to walk, which means they can be far more independent.

This year, Lions around the world are joining in the celebration of 100 Years of Service of Lions Clubs International. Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest charitable service organisation with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.

“Oswestry Lions Club is pleased to support The Movement Centre in its pioneering work,” said Maureen Ross, Chair of Oswestry Lions Club. “This has been made possible by the generosity of the people of the town in donating to the Lions during fundraising events.”

Lions Club of Oswestry regularly fund and aid many good causes, supporting town and district events, bursaries and competitions within schools, donating to and via other charitable and public service organisations and to many individuals in their time of need over the last 42 years.

“We are so thankful to Oswestry Lions Club for their generous contribution towards our work”, said Pauline Holbrook, Director and Clinical Lead, at The Movement Centre. “Donations like this enable us to continue providing Targeted Training therapy, which makes a huge difference to the children and their families.”

Targeted Training is unique to The Movement Centre. As it is a specialist therapy it sits outside of the remit for standard NHS funding. This means that The Movement Centre relies on the generous support of donors and fundraisers. It is only with this support that The Movement Centre can continue to make a different to the lives of children and families throughout the UK. To find out more about The Movement Centre you can visit their website: www.the-movement-centre.co.uk.