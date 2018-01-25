Pupils do the talking as they record “kids say the funniest things” video

Children at a Shropshire school have taken centre stage in a “kids say the funniest things” style of video.

The Old Hall School decided to let its pupils do the talking on film about their own school and other topics such as “if they had one wish what would it be”.

Headmaster Martin Stott said they were keen to not only encourage the children to have a voice and value their own opinions but also to show happy children are the greatest asset a school can have.

“It is that time of year when parents will be making decisions on a school for their young children and I know from years of experience that can be an anxious time for families,” added Mr Stott.

“Often that stems from worrying about how ready your child will be for school or what school will be like for them. We thought the best way to reassure them was to let some of our youngest pupils do the talking.

“Creating a video was one way to show how much we value a happy child and also maybe to give children an insight in how much fun school can be. I know some of our pupils younger siblings have loved watching the video.”

Older pupils at the school also regularly act as guides during open days held throughout the year.

“I believe it is important to let people see how the children feel about their school and give a taste of their favourite aspects of their time here.”

The Old Hall School will be opening its doors on Saturday, January 27, for a special event targeted at children joining reception classes next September.

The neighbouring Daisy Chain Daycare will be holding a free stay and play session for nursery-aged children.

“Children love to feel part of the community here as early as possible. Their education and their approach to school benefits greatly if they start with us in reception. That is helped by small class sizes where children do gain from one-to-one attention from the start with teachers who really get to know them and understand how they learn.

“It is a pleasure watching them develop and grow in confidence as they go through the school and I think it is lovely to capture that in some small way in a video.”

The open morning will be held from 10-12.30pm on Saturday, January 27, while Daisy Chain will also be running activities for all nursery children.