See local landmark Flounders’ Folly in Craven Arms like never before

The dramatic stunning aerial footage of Flounders’ Folly in Craven Arms, presents the well known Folly with breathtaking views and cinematography.



Filmed as the sun rises across Shropshire, the spectacular images were captured using a drone camera filmed by a professional Film Editor with a passion for filming Follies, towers and buildings of interest across the UK.

Tom Woodard filmed and edited the footage with the permission of the Flounders Folly Trust. Despite working as a professional Editor for a film production company in Swindon, his drone work is purely a hobby.

His passion started after being inspired by filming Faringdon Folly in Oxfordshire, close to where Tom lives, ever since he has been travelling around the country filming other follies or monuments at sunrise.

Tom says, the early morning is the best time to film: “It’s such a beautiful time of day which so many people miss out on and it adds lots of free production value too!”

Tom contacted the Flounders Folly Trust back in August for permission, but has only recently managed to travel upto Shropshire to make the short film, but said it was well worth the trip with certainly the best view yet caught on camera. He is also hoping the video will inspire others to visit these iconic sites on their doorstep.

Tom is keen to find more towers and monuments to film, but unfortunately has to avoid National Trust buildings due to their strict no drone policy.

You can catch Tom Woodard’s other films on his Facebook Page imstilldroningon