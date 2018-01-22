Heritage Lottery Fund boost for Wilfred Owen 100 project

The Heritage Lottery Fund has awarded £41,600 to Shropshire Council’s Archives and Museums service to commemorate the centenary of the death of the poet Wilfred Owen.

Since 2012, Shropshire communities have been working in partnership to deliver an extensive and ambitious programme of heritage and arts activities to commemorate the centenary of World War I.

The project will culminate in a large-scale commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Wilfred Owen’s death at the age of 25 in November 1918, just 7 days before the armistice.

In 2018, the events of Wilfred Owen 100 will be launched on 4 August and will reflect on this emotional landmark with exhibitions, installations and projects to commemorate Shropshire’s soldier and poet, Wilfred Owen MC.

The life and contribution of Wilfred Owen and all the other natives of Shropshire who were swept up into the services during the conflict will be a key element in the programme, but the wider social impact of the war on all the inhabitants of Shropshire will also be of crucial importance.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said:

“I’m delighted to celebrate this generous award by the Heritage Lottery Fund to commemorate Shropshire’s Wilfred Owen, one of the most significant and influential First World War poets. The project will celebrate his achievements, as well as connecting Shropshire’s communities with their own World War One history.”

Vanessa Harbar, Head of Heritage Lottery Fund West Midlands, said:

“The impact of the First World War was far reaching, touching and shaping every corner of the UK and beyond. Thanks to National Lottery players, HLF has already invested more than £90million to more than 1,700 projects – large and small – that are marking this global Centenary; with our small grants programme, we are enabling even more communities like those involved in Wilfred Owen 100, Shropshire Remembers to explore the continuing legacy of this conflict and help local young people in particular to broaden their understanding of how it has shaped our modern world.”