Series of events planned across Shropshire for Big Energy Saving Week

A series of events will be held across Shropshire next week as part of Big Energy Saving Week, a Government initiative to combat fuel poverty.

Shropshire RCC is organising informal drop-in centres in several locations and will be providing impartial help and advice on all aspects of saving money on electricity and gas fuel bills.

Chief executive Julia Baron, said: “We are helping consumers to switch suppliers, which in some cases can save them up to £500 a year. Many people feel a false sense of loyalty to current companies, even though they could possibly get a much better deal from one of the new and smaller energy suppliers such as Sainsbury’s or the Co-op.

“Some elderly people have no access to the internet making it difficult for them to switch suppliers. If people bring a recent energy bill with them we can look at what possible savings can be made and then help them with the process if necessary.

“The focus of the events will be to make people aware that they could save money and be warmer throughout the winter but as an added incentive, everyone who brings an energy bill with them will receive a ‘goodie bag’ and will be entered into a dai;ly draw for a £25 gift voucher.

The first event is a morning drop-in advice session at Cleobury Mortimer on Monday 22nd January, Bridgnorth Library hosts a similar event on Tuesday 23rd, Ludlow Library is the venue on Wednesday 24th and a community lunch with energy advice will be held at Rockspring Community Centre in Ludlow on Thursday 25th.

The scheme moves to the north of the county with a coffee morning and energy advice session at the Civic Centre in Whitchurch on Friday 26th January and on Tuesday 30th January an energy advice lunchtime event, with soup and a roll, or cake, will be held at Shropshire RCC’s offices at the Creative Quarter on Shrewsbury Business Park.

More information can be obtained from Shropshire RCC on 01743 360641.