6.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 28, 2025
It’s back! Oswestry Christmas Parade set to bring festive cheer to town

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Get ready to grab your coat and hat, because the much-loved Oswestry Christmas Parade is making a triumphant return this year on Saturday, 6th December, starting at 11 am.

Pictured, the Porth-y-Waen band heading up the parade. Photo GRUM
The annual parade, which sadly had to be cancelled last year due to the strong winds brought by Storm Darragh across western parts of England and Wales, promises a return to yuletide fun and good cheer, aiming to put a smile on the face of the entire town.

The festive tradition dates all the way back to the 1950s and remains a wonderful, locally organised event, coordinated by the Borderland Rotary Club.

Jonathan Jones, who organises the popular gathering on behalf of the club, encouraged everyone to turn out and support the event.

“Come and join in, and make this a day to remember and don’t forget that the money raised will go to local causes – so put the date in your diary and come and support this great event,” he urged.

The parade is a cornerstone of Oswestry’s festive calendar, with local people continuing to show their love and appreciation for the Christmas gathering year after year. Residents are encouraged to leave their worries on the doorstep and join the community as the parade brings its dazzling spectacle to the heart of the town.

