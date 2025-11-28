Gobowen pantomime returns with ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

Gobowen Theatre Group has announced the return of its annual festive treat with a production of the classic fairy tale, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Audiences can look forward to all the traditional pantomime fun—boos, cheers, slapstick, and a few exciting twists—in what promises to be a spectacular family outing.

This year marks the third consecutive pantomime staged in the village, thanks to the dedication of local theatre producer Justin Cliffe and elected Shropshire Councillor Craig Emery. The duo was instrumental in reviving the tradition, having both been involved in staging the original Gobowen pantomime over two decades ago.

The revival began in 2023 with a production of Beauty and the Beast. Since then, the success of the shows has made them self-sustaining, ensuring that all participation remains completely free, thereby benefiting all local community members keen to get involved.

Justin Cliffe emphasised the collaborative spirit of the production:

“With a team of over 20 local people coming together to write, act, build, paint and teach, the show is a group effort made by the community for the community. It’s one of my favourite things to do each year, and it’s such a pleasure to be a part of it and offer people in Gobowen something fun, affordable and festive—available to them on their doorstep.”

Affordable Fun for All

The show will run from Thursday 11th December to Sunday 14th December at the Gobowen Working Men’s Club.

The group is committed to keeping tickets affordable for families, though they warn that seats are selling fast. Tickets are priced at £6.50 for Adults and £3.50 for Children.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Gobowen Pantomime Group on Facebook or by searching on Ticketsource.co.uk.

Expanding Community Creativity

Following the buzz of the pantomime, the Gobowen Theatre Group is expanding its reach by offering new creative drama workshops designed to boost wellbeing, self-confidence, and community spirit.

Councillor Craig Emery expressed his delight at the expansion:

“Drama plays a crucial role in fostering creativity, empathy, communication skills and improving confidence for those involved—I’m delighted we’ve been able to secure the funding to expand the sessions into the community.”

The new initiative, named PLAY MAKE DO, will run weekly workshops for both children and adults during term times, starting in the new year (January to May 2026). These inclusive sessions are open to everyone, regardless of experience, offering a chance to perform, connect, and flex creative muscles.

To find out more information on the workshops and to get involved, please email: gobowentheatregroup@gmail.com.