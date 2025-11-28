Attingham Park unwraps festive fun with ‘A Very Attingham Christmas’

Attingham Park, one of the region’s most beloved National Trust properties, has launched its spectacular programme of festive activities, promising a full schedule of fun to keep the entire family entertained throughout December.

Christmas at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust / Jayne Gough

This year’s line-up is truly bursting with Christmas cheer, featuring a beautifully decorated Mansion, live music on the Bandstand, and a captivating family trail.

“Our festive programme is always a highlight but this year we have crammed so much in that we are bursting with Christmas activities for all,” said Nicholas Worthington, Welcome Manager at Attingham Park. “There is always a buzz at Attingham, but this time of year is extra special. We want everyone to enjoy it with us, so book your tickets and get yourself to one of our events.”

A Look Back at ‘A Very Attingham Christmas’

A visit to the majestic Mansion is a perennial Christmas must-do. This season, visitors are invited to discover the traditions that make up ‘A Very Attingham Christmas’, a charming showcase of the estate’s most memorable yuletide celebrations from years gone by. The rooms are dressed with lush greenery, sparkling fairy lights, and baubles galore, demonstrating how the season was marked in style.

Below stairs, the excitement continues in the Basement, where visitors can glimpse behind the scenes at the servants’ preparations. With the kitchens bustling, tables laid, and preparations in full swing, the exhibition captures the anticipation and hard work that shaped Christmas for the staff.

Visitors should note that pre-booking a timed slot for the Mansion is essential via the National Trust website. Normal admission charges apply for non-members.

A Reindeer Mystery and Vintage Twists

Families are invited to join the Mansion’s resident Walled Garden cats, Scrap and Fig, on a special mission: ‘Where’s my Reindeer?’ Father Christmas’s reindeer have gone missing, and the two curious felines are determined to solve the mystery.

The family Christmas trail follows the scenic Mile Walk and leads into the Walled Garden, where children can uncover clues, solve puzzles, and spot festive surprises hidden in the wintry landscape. Trail storybooks are available from Visitor Reception to start the adventure.

The Outer Courtyard also features a new twist this year with the introduction of fantastic vintage game stalls from RJ Lakin (charges apply), while the centrally decorated Attingham Bandstand will host a variety of bands, choirs, and performers on selected weekdays throughout December, outside of school holidays.

Pantos Collide at Sunnycroft

For a truly spellbinding experience, visitors can step inside the nearby Sunnycroft property for a unique Christmas journey where pantomime stories collide, culminating in a meeting with Father Christmas.

Armed with Jack’s magic beans, guests will journey through the house following the story of Jack and the Beanstalk, though true to panto style, a few wrong turns may land them in entirely different fairy tales. Meeting Father Christmas provides a perfect finale, where children can share their Christmas wishes—and perhaps even discuss a plan for any leftover magic beans.

A visit to see Father Christmas at Sunnycroft is strictly pre-booked and costs £20 per child and £5 per adult, with charges applying to both members and non-members.

Attingham Park welcomes National Trust members for free, with normal admission charges applying to non-members wishing to explore the estate grounds and general festive attractions.