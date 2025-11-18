Listen Live
LOOPFEST announces first wave of line-up for 2026

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

LOOPFEST has revealed the first wave of artists for its 2026 edition – marking a major step forward for one of the fastest-growing festivals in the region.

Elvana
Elvana

Taking place Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd May 2026, the multi-venue event will once again transform Shrewsbury Town Centre into a vibrant, walkable celebration of live music and culture.

The first announcement features a blend of major festival names and cult favourites, including: Ash · Reef · DJ Yoda · Elvana · Gentleman’s Dub Club

They join a wide and eclectic programme that includes The Allergies (DJ Set), The Bluetones Acoustic, HENGE, Ian Prowse & Amsterdam, Little Comets, Melin Melyn, The Nightingales, Tom McGuire & The Brassholes and many more.

In total, LOOPFEST 2026 will host 250 acts across 40 venues, spanning The Quarry, Shrewsbury Castle, St Mary’s Church, Theatre Severn, Darwins Community Centre, English Bridge Workshop, The Square and Shrewsbury Library, as well as venues, pubs, cafés and a range of unique pop-up spaces.

More Than Music

LOOPFEST is operated by LOOPFEST in the Community CIC, ensuring that every ticket sold directly supports the festival’s wider mission to support LOOPFEST grassroots artists, fund artist development programmes and creative opportunities throughout the year, support community projects such as The Hive and provide youth pathways through hands-on experience in production, events, marketing and technical roles, in partnership with organisations such as Shrewsbury College.

LOOPFEST also aims to remove barriers to accessing the arts for families and young people by offering a significant number of free-entry events alongside ticketed shows.

The festival also continues to prioritise accessibility, all core festival venues are wheelchair accessible. LOOPFEST 2026 will again feature kids’ activities at Shrewsbury Library, community stages, and expanded opportunities for young people to gain real-world industry experience.

Festival Director Jamie Smith said: “This first announcement sets the tone for our biggest and boldest LOOPFEST yet. Shrewsbury comes alive during the festival, and the energy across the town centre is incredible – but LOOPFEST is about more than one weekend. Every ticket sold helps us support artists, deliver community projects, and create opportunities for young people throughout the year. This is only the beginning.”

This is just the first announcement, with further waves of artists, special projects and venue takeovers to be revealed in early 2026.

Early release tickets are now available see loopfest.co.uk

Entertainment

