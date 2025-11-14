Listen Live
Shrewsbury Folk Festival names first artists for 2026

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the first names on its 2026 bill following this year’s record-breaking event that saw a sell-out of weekend tickets weeks ahead of the August Bank Holiday festival.

Shrewsbury is now the country’s leading folk festival with an international reputation attracting bands and festivalgoers from across the world
The initial line-up promises an unmissable celebration of folk and roots music over the four-day festival from August 28th to August 31st with more headliners and artists still to be announced.

Leading the bill is one of Britain’s most enduring songwriters and guitarists, Andy Fairweather Low with his band The Low Riders.

Shrewsbury will also host the only festival show of 2026 for Ferocious Dog featuring The Celtic Folk Orchestra before the band bows out of performing. Also appearing will be acclaimed Irish singer Cara Dillon, whose pure voice and heartfelt songs have captivated audiences worldwide.

In addition, the line-up features the newly formed Steve Knightley & The Winter Yards Band, Slambovian Circus of Dreams (USA), Dustbowl Revival (USA), Steve Knightley (solo), Chris Wood, Man The Lifeboats, Kerr Fagan, Thunder and Rain (USA), Cable Street Collective, Sãwol, Ballads and Songs: Sam Carter sings Nic Jones, Taff Rapids, The Lost Notes, Daisy Chute, Jess Silk, Three Idle Women, The Rusty Tubs, The Gleaves and Shane’s Singo Bingo.

Shrewsbury is now the country’s leading folk festival with an international reputation attracting bands and festivalgoers from across the world. Held on the riverside West Mid Showground close to the town centre, it has four stages and a dance tent, workshops and sessions and a huge range of activities for children and young people within their own dedicated festivals. There’s also a 

craft and music fair, six real ale and cocktail bars and an extensive food village. 

Director Sandra Surtees said: “This first tranche of names promises the festival’s usual eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary folk music and Americana with many more artists and exciting headliners still to come including world musicians. We always aim to programme a variety of acts across every concert and every stage so each day offers something for everyone to enjoy. We’ll be revealing more artists early next year along with an exciting line-up of dance bands.”

She added: “Ticket sales are already well ahead of this year when we sold out of weekend tickets six weeks before the festival. We also had record numbers of day visitors in 2025, smashing our previous daily totals on each of the four days so, as ever, our advice is to book as soon as possible to guarantee your place at the party especially if you want to come for all four days. We only have a limited number of camping tickets and when they’re gone, they’re gone!” 

Day and weekend tickets are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from £48.50 with a payment plan available so visitors can spread the cost over up to nine months. 

