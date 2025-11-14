Scissor Sisters announced as latest headliner for Live at Ludlow Castle 2026

American glam-pop titans Scissor Sisters are set to headline Live at Ludlow Castle on Sunday 26th July 2026, rounding out an already stellar line-up for the historic Shropshire venue.

The Scissor Sisters will headline at Ludlow Castle

The announcement marks the latest addition to the 2026 concert series, following the band’s highly-anticipated reunion.

The inimitable collective, known for their genre-bending sound and outlandish style, will perform as part of ‘The Kiki Continues – Performing all their hits’ tour, two decades after they burst onto the scene to redefine pop music with anthems like ‘Take Your Mama’, ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’’, and ‘Let’s Have a Kiki’.

A Landmark Debut

The band’s self-titled debut album, released on 2nd February 2004, quickly captured the imagination of the UK. Documenting LGBTQ+ life in New York City with a tongue-in-cheek, transgressive flair, the record rocketed to Number One in the UK charts and became the best-selling album of the year.

Originally featuring Jake Shears, BabyDaddy, Ana Matronic, Del Marquis, and Paddy Boom, Scissor Sisters became a cultural phenomenon, earning the band three BRIT awards in 2005: International Group, International Album, and International Breakthrough Act. The album, which Attitude magazine later crowned the top ‘gay album’ of all time, delivered multiple top 20 singles, including alternative disco hits ‘Laura’, ‘Filthy/Gorgeous’, and their now-legendary cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’.

Back with a Bang

Following a triumphant 2025 reunion that included a UK arena tour and a sensational Saturday night set at Glastonbury, Jake Shears, Babydaddy, and Del Marquis—alongside their full band—are back to celebrate the landmark album that cemented their status as pop trailblazers.

The Live at Ludlow Castle series, now entering its fourth season, offers a unique backdrop for music icons and rising stars, having previously hosted unforgettable, sold-out performances from the likes of Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Supergrass, Faithless, and Texas.

Sold-Out Series Grows

Scissor Sisters joins a packed 2026 schedule for the Shropshire landmark. All five previously announced shows have already sold out, featuring: Snow Patrol (16th July), The Human League (Saturday 18th July), Tom Grennan (Sunday 19th July), The Streets (Thursday 23rd July) and Richard Ashcroft (Saturday 25th July).

Ticket Information

Local residents in postcodes SY7, SY8, HR6, DY14, and WR15 will have access to a Ludlow postcode pre-sale starting at 10am on Wednesday 19th November.

General sale opens at 10am on Friday 21st November.