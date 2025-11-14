Illuminate Your Christmas: The Enchanting Light Trail & Craft Market at Berwick House

Step into a real-life fairytale and wander the illuminated woodland trail, meet Santa, and explore the festive indoor craft market inside the historic halls of Berwick House, near Shrewsbury.

Berwick House, near Shrewsbury has an illuminated woodland walk and indoor craft market this December.

Christmas magic comes to Berwick House, just outside Shrewsbury, inviting visitors to experience a festive event steeped in history and dazzling sparkle. The Woodland Christmas & Craft Market is an unmissable destination for family outings, romantic evenings, and getting into the true spirit of the season.

The Woodland Light Trail: Reginald’s Enchanting Journey

This year, the illuminated woodland path is more than just a trail—it’s an immersive storytelling experience.

Follow the footsteps of Reginald, a curious boy who wonders the winter-lined winding path into the ancient woodland. The glowing pathway beneath towering oaks and across shimmering lawns traces his captivating journey. As you walk, the shimmering corners and festive displays reveal the very special woodland visitors Reginald meets, creating a backdrop perfect for capturing magical moments and sparking imagination. Allow 30–45 minutes for your journey through Reginald’s tale.

Historic Halls, Handcrafted Treasures

After the invigorating trail, step inside the historic halls of Berwick House to discover a bustling Indoor Craft Market. Here, you can complete your Christmas shopping in style, browsing a selection of local artisans, handmade gifts, unique decorations, and festive treats. From one-of-a-kind crafts to perfect stocking fillers, it’s a haven for finding something truly special.

Meet Santa and Warm Up with Treats

Every child’s ticket includes a special visit with Santa in his cosy Grotto, complete with a memorable photo opportunity and a gift to take home. Let the little ones share their Christmas wishes before you head off to enjoy the festive food.

Warm up with delicious refreshments from the Festive Food & Drink stalls. Indulge in hot chocolate piled high with cream, fragrant mulled wine, classic mince pies, and hearty winter favourites designed to satisfy after your woodland adventure.

Essential Booking Details

Location: Berwick House, outside Shrewsbury

Dates: Monday 1st December – Sunday 14th December 2025

Time Slots: Available every 30 minutes from 3:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Duration: Allow 30–45 minutes for the light trail, plus extra time for the market and refreshments.

Tickets & Information: www.berwick-house.com/events

