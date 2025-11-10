Listen Live
Rick Astley to headline huge summer show just over the border in Llangollen

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Pop legend Rick Astley – one of Britain’s most beloved performers – is heading to North Wales next summer for what promises to be a joyous, feel-good evening of live music just a short hop from Shropshire.

Rick Astley will headline TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion – Image credit: Peter Neill

The Never Gonna Give You Up hitmaker will headline TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Wednesday, June 24, joined by special guests The Lottery Winners.

Though the event takes place just over the Shropshire border, it’s sure to attract plenty of local fans eager to see Astley in action.
Friends of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod can access pre-sale tickets from 10am tomorrow (Tuesday 11 November) via llangollen.net, with general sales opening at 10am on Friday.

Rick Astley’s enduring appeal

Rick Astley shot to fame in 1987 with his chart-topping debut Never Gonna Give You Up, followed by timeless hits such as Together Forever and Whenever You Need Somebody.

After a brief break from the spotlight, he made a memorable appearance at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in 2011, before storming back to the charts with his 2016 album 50, which marked his 50th birthday in style.

In recent years, Astley has continued to delight fans young and old — from high-energy performances at Glastonbury to collaborations with Foo Fighters and Blossoms. His 2023 album Are We There Yet? reached number two in the charts, cementing his enduring popularity and contributing to more than 40 million record sales worldwide.

Special guests The Lottery Winners

Joining him in Llangollen will be indie-pop favourites The Lottery Winners, who enjoyed their second Number 1 album earlier this year with KOKO. The band have spent 2025 performing some of their biggest headline shows yet, as well as touring UK and European stadiums alongside Robbie Williams.

Rick Astley joins an impressive line-up of headline acts announced so far for the Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026 series, including Deacon Blue, Tom Grennan, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, David Gray, and Alex James’ Britpop Classical.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Dave Danford, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Rick Astley back to Llangollen next summer, returning for the first time in 15 years.

There’s something truly special about live music in our incredible setting — it’s the perfect backdrop for a night of timeless hits, humour, and great memories.”

With Llangollen only a short drive from Oswestry and other parts of North Shropshire, this is set to be one of the most accessible — and unmissable — outdoor shows of the summer.

TK Maxx presents live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026

JUN 24 Rick Astley + The Lottery Winners 
JUN 25 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics 
JUN 26 David Gray + The Divine Comedy 
JUN 27 Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow
JUN 28 Alex James Britpop Classical
JUL 4 Deacon Blue + Lightning Seeds
JUL 5 Tom Grennan

Llangollen International Musical Eiesteddfod

JUL 10 Emeli Sande & The Absolute Orchestra
JUL 11 An Evening with Michael Ball

Entertainment

