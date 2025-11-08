Flick the Switch! All the Dates for Shropshire’s Christmas Lights 2025

Get ready to dust off your tinsel and warm up your vocal cords, because the most wonderful time of the year is officially drawing near! This November, communities right across Shropshire are preparing to flick the switch and illuminate our market towns and villages with spectacular displays of festive cheer.

Shrewsbury’s Wyle Cop at Christmas

From the very north of the county to the south, the Christmas lights switch-on events mark the traditional, glittering start to the season.

Our guide below brings together all the key dates and details you need, starting with Market Drayton’s Festival of Lights on the 15th of November and running right up to the end of the month.

You’ll find everything from vibrant Christmas Markets and delicious winter warmers to special guests, live entertainment, and, of course, the ever-popular Santa’s Grottos. Whether you’re planning a family day out, looking for unique gift ideas, or simply wanting to soak up the magical atmosphere, there’s an event near you.

So grab your diary, wrap up warm, and join your local community for a magnificent countdown to Christmas.

Shropshire’s 2025 Christmas Lights Switch-On Events

Market Drayton – 15/11/25

The annual Festival of Lights, organised by Market Drayton Town Council, is set to bring a full day of festive cheer and community spirit to the town on Saturday, November 15th, 2025.



The day promises non-stop, family-friendly entertainment from 10 am, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Throughout the day, visitors can soak up the atmosphere with live music performances that will fill the air with seasonal sounds.



Adding to the festive feeling is a vibrant Christmas market, offering unique gifts, crafts, and a tempting array of hot food and beverages from local vendors – perfect for getting those early Christmas shopping lists ticked off and warming up on a crisp November day.



The Christmas Lights Switch On event is scheduled for 5 pm. Shropshire Live is hosting the proceedings with games and entertainment, helping to flip the switch that will illuminate the town centre with a glittering display of festive lights.

Shrewsbury – 19/11/25

Shrewsbury’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On returns Wednesday November 19th.

Join us in The Square as Shrewsbury Town Council flip the switch and begin the count down to Christmas.

Music and activities across the town will be returning, with activities kicking off around 4.30pm and the lights switched on at 6.30pm.

Oswestry – 20/11/25

The switching on of the Christmas lights marks the official start of Christmas in Oswestry on Thursday 20th, November.

There will be carols, festive fun and entertainment, winter warming food and drink, and a special guest. Lots of festive cheer for all.

Activities begin at 4pm, lights switched on around 6.30pm.

Whitchurch – 22/11/25

Get ready for a spectacular afternoon of festive fun as Whitchurch hosts its annual Christmas Light Switch-On on Saturday, 22nd November 2025! Join the town’s ‘Elves’ for a celebration packed with entertainment, a lantern parade, Christmas markets, and a visit from Santa himself.

The high street will host a full programme of staged entertainment throughout the afternoon, leading up to the main event and switch on at 5pm.

Dawley – 22/11/258

The Dawley Christmas Lights Switch-On event will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, running from 12 pm to 6 pm on Dawley High Street and in Dawley Park.

This event kicks off the festive season and features a variety of attractions, including free rides, live music and entertainment, face painting, balloon modelling, and community stalls.

The highlight of the day, the Light Switch-On, is scheduled for 5 pm at the Bandstand, where a spectacular display of Christmas lights will officially mark the start of the holiday season.

Newport – 22/11/25

The Newport Christmas Lights Switch-On will take place on Saturday, November 22nd, transforming the annual event into a full-day, festive family celebration.

The day begins at 10 am with the opening of Market Stalls for Christmas shopping. Live stage performances will provide non-stop entertainment from 12 – 6.30 pm.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy a traditional funfair and take selfies inside a Giant Inflatable Snow Globe. Leading up to the main event, a magical Lantern Parade featuring Father Christmas will process from the Guildhall at 5.30 pm, arriving at St Nicholas Church around 6 pm.

The lights will be officially switched on around 6 pm by the winner of the Christmas Card Competition, joined by the cast of Nova Panto.

This will be followed by a festive sing-a-long in the church, accompanied by the Salvation Army. Additionally, live, Christmas-themed entertainment and street performers will be active in Central Square starting at 5 pm.

Albrighton – 27/11/25

Albrighton & Donington Parish Council, in partnership with The Red House Albrighton, is hosting its Christmas Light Switch-On on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 6 pm.

The Red House will also be hosting a Christmas Fayre earlier in the day, from 4 pm to 8 pm, where attendees can enjoy festive stalls, a visit from Santa, seasonal cheer, and plenty of Christmas treats.

The event promises to be a fun, family-friendly evening celebrating community spirit and the start of the festive season.

Bridgnorth – 28/11/25

The festive season officially begins in Bridgnorth with the annual Christmas Light Switch-On event, taking place on Friday, 28th November 2025, from 4pm to 8pm.

The main festivities will be held in the High Street and Central Court, featuring a wonderful array of seasonal attractions for visitors of all ages. Attendees can look forward to live music and entertainment, browsing festive stalls, enjoying a selection of food and drink, and, of course, a visit from Father Christmas.

This year’s lights will be switched on at 6pm by a special guest, the legendary Wolverhampton Wanderers and England footballer, Steve Bull MBE.

Malinslee – 28/11/25

The Malinslee Christmas Lights Switch-On will be held on Friday, November 28, 2025, from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Malinslee Centre and Old Park Primary School in Telford.

The festive afternoon will feature free rides and attractions, live music and entertainment, face painting, balloon modelling, and community stalls.

The event will culminate with the highly anticipated lights switch-on at 6 pm, followed by a stunning firework display to officially mark the start of the Christmas season.

Wem – 29/11/25

Wem is hosting a festive Christmas Festival on Saturday, 29th November 2025. This is a free event running from 1pm to 6pm, promising a fun-filled day out for the whole family while supporting local businesses.

The festival is packed with traditional Christmas activities, including Christmas Markets: Featuring festive market stalls, craft, and gift stalls, offering plenty of ideas for the whole family.

Enjoy live performances and music along with a chance for children to visit Santa. There will be seasonal food and drink will be available throughout the afternoon and children’s games and various activities. The traditional Christmas Lights Switch-On will also be taking place after dark.

Ludlow – 29/11/25

Ludlow Winter Festival, runs from November 28–30, 2025. The official Christmas light switch-on will occur on Saturday, November 29th at 5.30 PM, with a ceremony featuring Rugby World Cup winner Lark Atkin-Davies and hosted by Sunshine Radio.

The festival will include live music, food, a craft fair, a Santa grotto, and other festive activities.

Oakengates – 29/11/25

Get ready to kick off the festive season in style as Oakengates comes alive with the magic of Christmas on Saturday, 29 November, between 2-7 pm! Enjoy an afternoon of family fun, holiday cheer and of course the grand Christmas Lights Switch-On in Market Street.

Meet Santa and capture a memorable photo, enjoy live music from local choirs and singers to set the festive mood. There are also funfair rides and inflatables for all children.



The highlight of the evening will be the countdown to 6 pm, when the town is lit up with twinkling Christmas lights.

Wellington – 29/11/25

The annual Christmas light switch-on will be held on Saturday 29 November 2025.

Lighting up the town in Market Square, the light switch on is always a festive event, guaranteed to put you in the Christmas Spirit.

The lights will be switched on at 5pm.

Shifnal – 29/11/25

The festive lights switch on kicks off at 5pm and promises an evening with entertainment for the whole family.

The stage will host a variety of local talent and acts throughout the evening including Centre Stage and Susie C Sings.

Street entertainment will add a magical atmosphere, featuring towering stilt walkers, popular mascots, and street bubbles. A highlight for younger visitors will be the traditional and much-loved Santa’s Grotto.

The countdown to the town’s bright new lights will begin on the main stage at 6.25 pm Father Christmas will read the classic festive tale, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Then at 6.40 pm The Mayor of Shifnal will address the gathered community.

The Mayor will officially switch on the new lights at 6.45 pm, joined on stage by Santa and his Elves, and the town’s Carnival Royalty.

Madeley – 29/11/25

This event is the highlight of the year when the Christmas lights are switched on around the town. It includes a Christmas street market, activities, Santa’s grotto, lantern parade and of course the grand switch-on at 6 pm.

Ironbridge – 29/11/25

The Ironbridge Christmas Market & Lights Switch On 2025 will take place on Saturday, November 29th, from 2 pm to 6 pm, marking a magical start to the festive season.

This year features the first-ever Christmas Market in Ironbridge, complementing the traditional and much-anticipated Christmas Lights Switch On event.

The celebration will be capped off by a spectacular fireworks display and will offer festive activities, food, gifts, and entertainment for the whole family, making it the perfect way to begin the Christmas period.

Craven Arms – 29/11/25

The Craven Arms Christmas Fayre will be held in the Connexus Carpark, Craven Arms, on Saturday, November 29th, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

The fayre will feature Christmas stalls, a snow machine, alpacas, delicious food stalls, festive entertainment, Christmas activities, and Santa’s Grotto.

The Christmas Lights will be switched on at 4.30 pm in Drovers Square, and attendees will have the chance to meet Santa at 5 pm in the Pilgrim Centre.

Highley – 29/11/25

The Highley Christmas Fayre and Lights Switch-On 2025 will take place on Saturday, November 29, from 4 pm to 7 pm at The Severn Centre, Highley, offering free entry for a magical evening celebrating the festive season.

Attendees can browse craft and charity stalls in the Sports Hall for Christmas gift ideas and enjoy tasty treats from the outdoor food court.

Children can participate in FREE festive craft activities. There will be a raffle in aid of Highley Minors Childcare, with tickets available in advance and on the day, and prizes drawn after the Highley Parish Council Civic Awards ceremony honouring local volunteers.

Highley School Choir will sing around the tree before the big switch-on, which will be performed by Thomas Gould, winner of the Design-a-Light competition, whose “Dino-Santa” creation will be illuminated above the Severn Centre. Additionally, Santa will be in his grotto, ready to greet children and provide a gift for all.