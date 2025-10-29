The History of Rock showcases Led Zeppelin in Shrewsbury gig

Rock fans are set for a monumental night as the critically acclaimed touring show, The History of Rock, returns to The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with a special spotlight on one of the greatest bands of all time: Led Zeppelin.

Forty years after the release of Led Zeppelin’s million-selling double-album, Physical Graffiti—featuring rock anthems like “Kashmir” and “Trampled Underfoot”—the History of Rock concert is giving audiences the chance to experience the legendary band’s hits like never before.

The show, known for taking audiences on a thrilling ride through the evolution of rock music, boasts an ultimate concert line-up that includes musical tributes to giants such as Deep Purple, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, The Who, Queen, Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. This time, the spotlight turns to Led Zeppelin, who will be “headlining the ultimate rock concert line-up.”

Show producer, Lewis Codling, is promising a night to remember. “It’s a must-see for any fan of rock!” he stated. “Experience this iconic music – brought back to life by an exceptional band consisting of the finest musicians and performers from around the world.”

This spectacular tribute to rock legends is scheduled for 7:30 PM at The Buttermarket, located at Howard St, Shrewsbury SY1 2LF.

Tickets are available now from the Box Office via their website at thebuttermarket.co.uk or by calling 01743 281750.