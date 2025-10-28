Jackfield Band to headline charity concert for Hospitals children’s services

An evening of live music will take place on Saturday 15 November at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby, raising vital funds for Children’s Services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH).

Mike Yates, Jackfield band member and volunteer at SaTH

Featuring performances by the award-winning Jackfield Brass Band and the Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Jazz Band, the concert will run from 7pm to 9.30pm and promises a fantastic night of entertainment. Guests will also be able to take part in a charity raffle, enjoy refreshments, and hear video messages from families who’ve benefited from care at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

The idea for the concert came from Mike Yates, a volunteer at SaTH and member of the Jackfield Band, who wanted to do something meaningful to support patients and families. His suggestion was picked up by Jo Williams, Chief Executive in common, and quickly gained support across the Trust.

Mike Yates added: “As a member of the Jackfield Band I’m excited to perform knowing it’s for such a great cause. It’s great to be part of something that will make a real difference.”

Speaking ahead of the event, Jo Williams said: “It’s been wonderful to see this idea grow into something so special. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s helped make it happen and I’m really looking forward to the concert.”

The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin will be in attendance, showing support for the initiative and the work of the hospital charity. All funds raised will go directly to enhancing care and support for children and families using services at PRH.

Rachel Bennett, Paediatric Matron said: “Funds raised from the concert will go directly towards key projects within Children’s Services at the Trust. These include the creation of a dedicated sensory room, designed to provide a calming and supportive environment for young patients – particularly those who may find the hospital setting overwhelming. In addition, we are fundraising to develop a new outdoor space, offering children and families a safe and welcoming area to enjoy during their time at the hospital.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, said: “We’re proud of all our volunteers and staff who’ve come together to support this event. Their compassion and commitment to our patients is at the heart of everything we do.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.sath.nhs.uk/about-us/charity/fundraise-2/jackfield-brass-band-charity-concert.