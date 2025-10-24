Tom Grennan joins line-up for Live at Ludlow Castle concert series

Platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has been announced as the latest headliner for the highly anticipated Live at Ludlow Castle concert series, set to return for its fourth edition in July 2026.

Tom Grennan

Grennan will take to the historic castle grounds on Sunday, 19th July 2026, promising a dynamic performance as part of the celebrated run of summer concerts.

The news follows a phenomenal period for the artist, whose recent album, Everywhere I Went Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be, released in August, secured his third consecutive UK no. 1 album. With its polished, pop-centric sound drawing comparisons to icons like George Michael and Prince, the album is a testament to Grennan’s continued reinvigoration.

The singer has solidified his status as a major live draw, having shifted over 120,000 tickets in the past year, including a sold-out ‘Grennan ’25 Arena Tour’.

A Mainstay in British Pop

Grennan’s journey from a guest vocalist on Chase & Status’s 2016 hit ‘All Goes Wrong’ has seen his soulful voice and candid lyricism become a constant fixture in contemporary British music. His 2018 debut, Lighting Matches, was certified gold and was a best-selling debut of the year. Following that, 2021’s Evering Road shot to number one in its opening week, featuring anthems like ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’, both of which ranked in the top three most-played songs of the year.

The 2023 release, What Ifs & Maybes, further demonstrated Grennan’s openness to diverse sounds, boasting acclaimed collaborations with artists such as rapper-turned-broadcaster KSI and House DJ Joel Corry.

Ludlow Line-Up Shapes Up to Be ‘The Best One Yet’

The Live at Ludlow Castle series, now in its fourth season, has previously hosted unforgettable, sold-out shows from acts including Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, and Supergrass, cementing its reputation for unique performances within the beloved Shropshire landmark.

Grennan joins an already stellar and largely sold-out 2026 line-up, which includes Snow Patrol (16th July), The Human League (18th July), The Streets (23rd July), and Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft (25th July).

Speaking about the announcement, Andy Smith, Head of Live, Futuresound Group, expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re so excited to be adding Tom to an incredible host of headliners for Live at Ludlow Castle next summer. This year’s series was our biggest yet but it wouldn’t have happened without the support and trust of Ludlow town. We’re keen to continue building on our long-standing relationship with the Castle and its community in order to make next year’s series of concerts better than ever.”

Gemma England, General Manager, Ludlow Castle, echoed this sentiment: “Another brilliant announcement for our Live at Ludlow Castle Series and we’re excited to welcome Tom to the castle grounds next July. It’s a joy to collaborate with Futuresound on this incredible series every year and next summer’s bill is shaping up to be the best one yet.”

Tickets on Sale Soon

Tickets for Tom Grennan’s performance at Ludlow Castle will first be made available via a postcode pre-sale for local residents (SY7, SY8, HR6, DY14, WR15) opening at 10am on Wednesday, 29th October. General sale will then open at 10am on Friday, 31st October.