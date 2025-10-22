Unique Pink Floyd live experience coming to Shrewsbury Abbey this November

Shrewsbury Abbey is set to host a live celebration of the music of Pink Floyd this November, to celebrate 50 years of the band’s album Wish You Were Here.

Shrewsbury Abbey will host Everything Under The Sun’s celebration of the music of Pink Floyd

The event will take place on Saturday, 1 November, and will be led by Everything Under the Sun, who will play the Wish You Were Here album in full, as well as songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, amongst others, with the abbey’s pipe organ featuring as part of a seven-piece band.

The unique experience is made all the more immersive amidst the breathtaking architecture of the abbey, with the addition of a synchronised laser show and video content to accompany the music.

- Advertisement -

Doors open at 6.30 pm, with the show starting at 7.30 pm with Wish You Were Here played in full, followed by an interval for refreshments, before the band perform The Dark Side of the Moon plus further selections from Pink Floyd’s discography.

In March 2023, Everything Under the Sun were born after playing a free concert at St Mary’s Church in Warwick, using the church’s organ as a central feature of the band.

A year later, the collective of imaginative musicians played in front of a sold-out crowd of 800 at Coventry Cathedral, raising vital funds for the restoration of the cathedral’s iconic organ.

In 2025, the group re-visited Coventry Cathedral in March, before visiting Hull Minster, Llandaff Cathedral, Leicester Cathedral, Blackburn Cathedral and Tewkesbury Abbey as part of their new show celebrating the Wish You Were Here album, with Shrewsbury Abbey their next stop in November.

The collective’s organist, Colling Millington FRCO said: “It has been an amazing two years celebrating the Dark Side of the Moon and now Wish You Were Here in some amazing spaces, which has allowed me to combine my passions for organ playing and Pink Floyd.

“I knew I wanted to celebrate the 50 years of both of these albums in some way and incorporating the pipe organ into the albums has proved to be a great challenge.

“Working with such a fantastic and diverse range of musicians has brought new life to the albums for me, and the music has brought us all together in such an organic fashion. I am excited to take this project to different cathedrals, abbeys, minsters and their organs.”

Tickets for the show are available here.