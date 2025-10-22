Listen Live
Slow Food Christmas Fiesta returns to Shrewsbury for 2025

Updated:
Jake Foulger
By Jake Foulger

The Slow Food Christmas Fiesta is set to return to Shrewsbury Flaxmill on Saturday, 29th November, showcasing some of the county’s best food and drink.

The Slow Food Christmas Fiesta 2025 will celebrate artisans and local provenance. Photo: Slow Food Ludlow Marches
The Slow Food Christmas Fiesta 2025 will celebrate artisans and local provenance. Photo: Slow Food Ludlow Marches

The festive event, which is organised by the Ludlow Marches Slow Food group, is completely free to attend and will be the second held at the flaxmill’s Dye House, running from 10am to 5pm.

The day will be filled with engaging content, with the Slow Food Barrel Talks and Tastings, which will feature talks from local chefs, authors and producers. Mulled wine and street food will be available throughout the day, alongside local producers selling their festive wares.

New for this year, there is the opportunity to book workshops in advance, such as make your own festive wreath with Jade from Seven Seeds, as well as willow gifts including Scandi star making with Sophie, the Travelling Weaver.

Guests can indulge in delicious seasonal dishes from local vendors, as well as festive drinks from licensed alcohol producers. The event will feature interactive workshops for all ages, making it a fantastic day out for families and friends.

Each stall tells its own story, from Artistraw Cider offering cider sourced from traditional orchards to local cheesemakers like Sarah Appleby, whose artisan territorial cheeses continue historical farming traditions.

There is also a free prize draw for the chance to win a Slow Food Christmas hamper. The Fiesta will inspire both food lovers and sustainability enthusiasts.

The Slow Food movement was founded in 1986 and advocates for good, clean and fair food. The organisation promotes regional biodiversity, encourages sustainable farming and highlights the stories of producers who are deeply connected to their land and heritage.

For more information, visit Slow Food Ludlow’s website here slowfoodludlow.org.uk/whats-on.

