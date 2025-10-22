Shropshire Young Curators launch season with special Remembrance Day screening

Young film enthusiasts across Shropshire are taking centre stage this November as the Shropshire Young Curators return to introduce a new season of independent cinema across the county.

Tom Morris, Shropshire Young Curator and family at Old Market Hall

The new season of collaboration between talented young locals and the Shropshire Independent Cinema (SIC) launches with a special Remembrance Day screening of the British indie comedy, Chicken Town.

Tom Morris, 20, from Shrewsbury, one of the Young Curators, will introduce the film on Saturday, 8th November 2025, at 2 pm at The Picture House, Ludlow Assembly Rooms. This event marks the start of a renewed focus on curating thoughtful and engaging cinema experiences for the region’s audiences, supported by Film Hub Midlands.

- Advertisement -

A ‘Zany and Heartfelt’ Choice

Chicken Town, a film directed by Richard Bracewell and set in rural Lincolnshire, was selected by Jess Laurie at Ludlow Picture House and is being championed by Young Curators Tom Morris and Joe Williams (19).

Laurie describes the film as: “It’s a British twist on the American indie ‘stoner film’— zany and heartfelt.”

Explaining the choice for the solemn occasion of Remembrance Day, she noted: “We chose it for Remembrance Day for its hopeful look at connection and community across generations – themes that resonate with Shropshire’s towns and villages.”

The film also tackles relatable issues of rural loneliness and boredom experienced by young and old, across diverse backgrounds of class, race, and sexuality.

Universal Rural Story

Director Richard Bracewell shared his enthusiasm for the screening, saying: “Chicken Town is set in the Fens of Lincolnshire and West Norfolk, but we believe the film says something universal about working class life in rural British communities.”

He added: “We hope it will inspire other regional filmmakers to tell their own stories. We’re excited and honoured to be screening on Remembrance Day as part of introducing the Shropshire Young Curators programme.”

Tom Morris, who will speak to the audience before the film, said he loves “working with the team at Shropshire Independent Cinema, and I’m looking forward to helping show some new, interesting films for our audiences.”

Joe Williams (19) highlighted the programme’s significance for them personally: “Being part of Shropshire Young Curators makes us feel part of cinema’s future, right here in Shropshire.”

What’s On This Winter?

Tom and Joe will serve as trusted voices on the forthcoming cinema schedules, presenting their Seasonal Picks both on social media and in-person at the four independent venues. They will be highlighting films they believe are ‘must-watch’ selections for local audiences throughout the winter and New Year period.

Formed earlier in 2025, the Shropshire Independent Cinema partnership brings together Ludlow Picture House, The Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury, Wem Cinema, and The Wellington Orbit to strengthen local cinema culture and showcase independent film.

The season is supported by Film Hub Midlands and the BFI, awarding funds on behalf of the National Lottery.

Chicken Town, presented with the Shropshire Young Curators, 2 pm, Saturday 8th November 2025, The Picture House, Ludlow Assembly Rooms.