Shrewsbury Concert Band to mark VJ Day 80th with special charity performance

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Concert Band is set to present a special Charity Concert at the Shrewsbury United Reformed Church to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day.

The concert will take place at The United Reform Church in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
The highly-regarded brass and wind ensemble, which features players from across Shropshire, promises a performance of a very high standard.

Event Details and Charitable Cause

The concert will take place on Saturday, 8 November, at 7.30 pm at the Shrewsbury United Reformed Church, located at Coleham Head.

All proceeds from the event will be split between two worthy causes: the Shrewsbury United Reformed Church itself, to assist with the maintenance costs of its buildings, and Help for Heroes (HfHs), to support their ongoing work.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for Under 16s. They will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance by calling 07791 178 982. The band hopes for a wonderful turnout to support this special occasion.

The Band and Conductor

The Shrewsbury Concert Band is known for its wide-ranging repertoire, which includes music arranged for wind bands from William Byrd to the Beatles. They also attract players from all over the county of Shropshire and perform locally throughout the year.

The band will be conducted by Ken Lumley, who formed the ensemble over 30 years ago. Mr Lumley is a well-known figure in local music, having previously been the Head of Music at Meole Brace School in Shrewsbury before his retirement.

Adding to the programme, the band will also feature a guest soprano soloist for the concert. The combination of talented musicians and a special soloist is expected to make this commemorative concert an evening not to be missed.

