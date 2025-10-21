Get Your Wigle On presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR

Next week, the junior performers of Get Your Wigle On bring Disney magic to Theatre Severn’s Walker Theatre with their spectacular new production of Beauty and the Beast JR…a heartwarming family show filled with unforgettable songs such as “Tale as Old as Time” and “Be Our Guest.”

This beloved story comes alive with dazzling costumes, stunning sets, and the enthusiasm of a talented young cast aged 8 – 18. The production is a true team effort, lovingly built by Get Your Wigle On’s creative family – a celebration of local talent, imagination, and community spirit.

With a running time of just 60 minutes, this enchanting musical is perfect for younger audiences and first-time theatre-goers. Tickets start from just £16, making it an ideal and affordable half-term outing for the whole family.

Tickets have sold quickly, and with only a handful remaining for the final performance, audiences are encouraged to book soon to avoid disappointment.Performances take place at the Walker Theatre, Theatre Severn from Friday 31 October – Sunday 2 November. Book now via the Theatre Severn Box Office.

Auditions for New Show

As a multi-award-winning Shrewsbury-based theatre company, Get Your Wigle On is passionate about nurturing young performers. With two town-centre studios, the company provides a supportive, inclusive environment where children and teens can build confidence, make friends, and shine on stage.

And the excitement continues – auditions for Get Your Wigle On’s next junior production, The Addams Family – The Musical, take place next week! The company is on the lookout for enthusiastic performers aged 8–18 to join the spooky, kooky cast.

Anyone interested in performing or finding out more is invited to get in touch via info@wigles.co.uk.