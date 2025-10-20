Bonfire Night 2025: Where to watch fireworks across Shropshire

Looking for a Bonfire Night to remember in Shropshire this November? Here’s your guide to celebrations taking place across the county.

Fireworks events are taking place across Shropshire

Ludlow Rugby Club Fireworks – 24/10/25

Ludlow Rugby Club’s fireworks display will take place at The Linney on Friday 24th October.

Gates will open at 6pm, followed by the display by Sky Candy Fireworks from 7:30pm.

Discounted tickets are available online prior to the event, but adults will be charged £10 on the gate, whilst children’s tickets are £5.

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre – 25/10/25

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms will host its annual bonfire and fireworks night on Saturday 25th October, a great way to kick off half-term.

Adult tickets are priced online at £6.30 and children at £4.50, whilst under 5s go for free. Tickets will cost slightly more on the gate.

Gates will open at 5pm, with the bonfire expected to be lit around 7pm, followed by fireworks at 7:30pm.

There will be plenty of food, drink and entertainment too, including fun fair rides and refreshment stands.

Gates close at 7:15pm ahead of the fireworks display. Dogs and sparklers are not permitted.

Barnutopia Halloween and Bonfire Weekend – 31/10/25-02/11/25

For the second year running, glamping venue Barnutopia, situated near Oswestry, are hosting their Halloween and Bonfire weekend across two nights, from Friday 31st October until Sunday 2nd November.

The weekend includes luxury glamping accommodation, breakfast and suppers, with drinks, Halloween bingo, guy-building, table decorating, a costume party, fireworks, campfires, toasted marshmallows and mulled wine.

The firework display will be low noise, but still loud enough for a traditional display, so guests are welcome to bring dogs and leave them in their glamping unit whilst the display is on.

Apley Estate Fireworks Display – 01/11/25

Apley Estate, Stockton’s Bonfire Night celebrations will take place on Saturday 1st November, with doors opening from 5pm, the bonfire lit at 6:30pm and fireworks expected at 7pm.

There will be a family funfair with rides suitable for all.

Tickets will not be available on the gate.

Alderford Lake Bonfire Night and Fireworks Display – 01/11/25

Bonfire Night returns to Alderford Lake on Saturday 1st November, with a sound-sensitive fireworks display for those who prefer a quieter experience at 7pm, followed by the main fireworks display at 8pm, set to music.

The bonfire will be lit before gates open and there will be a funfair and games for all, as well as a varied selection of food stalls.

This event is likely to sell out.

Bridgnorth RFC Fireworks Display – 01/11/25

Bridgnorth RFC’s fireworks display will take place at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, Edgar Davies Ground, Bandon Lane, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV15 5AD.

Gates will open at 5pm, with Early Bird adult tickets priced at £8, whilst normal adult (14+) tickets are £10, children are £5 and under 3s are free.

There will be no bonfire, with a junior fireworks display at 7pm, followed by the main display at 8pm.

DMOS West Midlands Showground – 01/11/25

Thousands are expected to attend the West Midlands Showground on Saturday 1st November, which will feature two firework displays, a bonfire and entertainment for all ages, including a fun fair.

The earlier display at 6:15pm is ideal for children, with the larger display expected at 7:45pm.

In previous years, the event has welcomed as many as 5,000 people and all proceeds this year will be going to the Shropshire and West Midland Agricultural Society’s Rural Charity.

Adult tickets cost £17.50, with children priced at £6.50, under 5s go free. There is also a family bundle for £36.50 and camping is available.

Gobowen Bonfire – 02/11/25

Gobowen’s bonfire celebrations will take place at Gobowen Playing Fields on Sunday 2nd November, with gates open from 5pm.

There will be live music and hot food, with tickets priced at £5 for ages 16+, £3 for children aged 11-15 and free for under-11s.

Weston Park Bonfire and Fireworks Night – 02/11/25

Weston Park’s annual bonfire night celebrations are some of the biggest in the county and are set to take place on Sunday 2nd November.

Gates are expected to open from 3pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 5pm, before two firework displays, one at 6pm and one at 7:30pm.

There is a traditional fun fair, as well as a huge selection of food stalls, from gourmet burgers to fish and chips.

Adult tickets are £16, children’s tickets are £10 and under 4s go free.

Grove School Family Fireworks – 05/11/25

The event will take place between 6pm and 8pm, with music, hot food stalls and a fun fair to entertain visitors before the fireworks display.

Adult tickets are £5. Children’s tickets are £3. Children under 3 can go for free.

Bayston Hill Fireworks – 05/11/25

Oakmeadow School’s annual fireworks display takes place on Wednesday 5th November, with gates opening at 5:30pm.

There are fairground rides, bouncy castles, trampolines and a number of game stalls. The firework display will begin at 7pm.

Adult tickets are priced at £8, children at £5 and family tickets (two adults, two children) come in at £22.

Wem Fireworks – 05/11/25

Taking place at Butler Sports Ground, Wem’s annual firework display returns, with adult tickets £7.45, children’s tickets £3, whilst under 5s go free. Gates open at 5pm.

Alongside a professional firework display, which will take place at 7pm, there will be face painting for kids and a brand-new food court.

Newport Rugby Club Bonfire and Firework Display – 07/11/25

Newport Rugby Club will hold its annual Bonfire Night celebrations on Friday 7th November, from 5:30pm to 10:30pm, at The Old Showground, TF10 8BU.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and a professional firework display will take place at 7:30pm and under 5s go free.

Madeley Firework Display – 07/11/25

The event will take place at Madeley Cricket Club on Friday 7th November. Gates open at 5:30pm, before the fireworks display at 7:30pm.

Adult tickets are £5, under 16 tickets are £3 and under 2s go free.

Whitchurch YFC Bonfire and Fireworks Night – 05/11/25

Whitchurch YFC are set to host their bonfire and fireworks celebrations at Whitchurch Rugby Club, SY13 1EU.

Gates will open from 7pm, with the fireworks display expected at 8pm.

Tickets come in at £7.50, with under 10s coming in at £2.50 and under 2s going for free.

Blists Hill Victorian Town Bonfire Night – 08/11/25

Bonfire Night celebrations return to Blists Hill on Saturday 8th November, from 6pm-9pm, with the fireworks display set to light up the Victorian town from 7:45pm.

Adult tickets are priced at £20 and children at £14, whilst groups of 10 can get a discount when booking together.

Donnington Bonfire – 08/11/25

Donnington Bonfire is set to celebrate 40 years of existence, and are going bigger and better than ever before, with a huge firework display and a funfair, as well as street food and performers, such as fire eaters and stilt walkers.

Gates open at 4pm, with admission priced at £3. It is cash only on the gate.

The fireworks display will take place at 7pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 8pm and a grand finale from 8:45pm, including a music and laser show.

Hanwood Bonfire and Fireworks Night – 08/11/25

Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 7pm. There is also a ‘build a guy’ competition, with the best guy being placed on top of the bonfire. Entries must be presented by 5:30pm on the night.

Adult tickets are £7, children are £3 and under 3s go free.

There are no on the gate tickets, only advanced booking is permitted.

Article by Jake Foulger

– All information was correct at the time of publishing.