TADLOP’s Jesus Christ Superstar arrives at Theatre Severn

Audiences are in for a powerful, high-energy spectacle as Telford and District Light Operatic Players (TADLOP) bring their thrilling production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar to The Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn.

Lyndsey Bird (Herod), Martin Sadd (Pilate), Katie Kinnon (Judas), Emily Preece (Mary), Tim Parkes (Caiaphas), Joseph Childs (Jesus). Photo: Danny Clayton

The acclaimed rock opera will run from Thursday, 23 October, to Saturday, 25 October, promising a musical masterpiece that combines rock, gospel, and classical music, all performed by a live band and extraordinary local vocalists.

A Fresh Take on a Timeless Story

Loosely based on the Gospel accounts of The Passion, Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-through rock opera that delves into the final week of Jesus’s life, exploring the psychology of both Jesus and other well-known Biblical figures through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

Director Rich Kee highlights a deliberate choice made to refresh the production: “People are going to be blown away by the cast, we made the casting open to all genders because the show has one woman in it. I think that’s going to be something people aren’t used to seeing from some adult productions of this show. So, hopefully even if people have seen the show before, they haven’t heard the songs done this way before.”

Joseph Childs, who takes on the challenging role of Jesus, encouraged audiences to come with an open mind. “I hope audiences come in with an open mind and enjoy what we give to them. You should enjoy it, we’re all really good,” he said.

The show’s drama and talent were also praised by Katie Kinnon (Judas): “The show is so dramatic, the dancing is great and the singing in it from everyone is so good. Everyone’s voices are absolutely amazing in this show so I think audiences will have a great time and soak up all the energy.”

Publicity Manager Beth Williams echoed the excitement, stating, “Audiences are going to be blown away by the phenomenal cast for this show. The dedication they have given to make this show amazing for audiences is astounding. This is not going to be a show to miss.”

Performance Details

TADLOP, an amateur musical theatre company and registered charity established in 1972, is currently performing at Theatre Severn during the renovations of their usual home, Telford Theatre. They rely heavily on ticket sales to continue bringing high-quality arts to the local area.

Venue: The Walker Theatre, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Dates & Times: Thursday 23rd – Saturday 25th October at 7.30 pm and Saturday 25th October at 2.30 pm (Matinee)

Tickets are priced at £20 and are available from the Theatre Severn Box Office on 01743 281 281 or via their website.