Half term Space Adventure awaits at RAF Museum Midlands

October half-term fun for little astronauts at the RAF Museum Midlands. Explore the universe with Planetarium shows, LEGO jets, and amazing jet and rocket displays. Hunt for hidden planets and solve fun challenges and be rewarded with a cosmic prize to take home.

Jet and Space Week at RAF Museum Midlands. Photo: © RAF Museum

Prepare for an out of this world October half term at the RAF Museum Midlands. Families will be taken on an exploratory journey into the skies as part of Jet and Space Week, packed with immersive experiences and activities for all ages.

From 25 October to 2 November, the Museum will explore space and flight with a programme of activities, perfect for young explorers and budding aviators.

Take one giant leap into the Planetarium dome for an immersive 360° journey through our solar system. Surrounded by dazzling stars, distant planets, and swirling galaxies, you’ll experience the wonders of space like never before. Perfect for curious minds of all ages, this captivating show brings the universe to life. Shows last 45 minutes, £6.50 per person.

Let your imagination take flight with plenty of Space themed activities! Get creative with LEGO Jets and build your own LEGO aircraft ready for take off. Marvel at an impressive collection of large jet and space rocket models, on display for one weekend only. Pick up a Planet Trail activity booklet and set off on a fun-filled mission around the Museum! Packed with puzzles, challenges, and fascinating facts, the booklet will guide young explorers as they search for planets hidden among the aircraft. Complete the trail and be rewarded with a cosmic prize to take home. £3 per booklet.

Mike Groves, RAF Museum Midlands Public Events Manager, said:

‘Our half term Jet and Space Week activities are all about family fun and discovery. From exploring the stars in our Planetarium to building LEGO jets and hunting for hidden planets on our Planet Trail, the whole family can discover the wonders of space together.’

Visit rafmuseum.org/midlands to pre-book your Planetarium tickets and discover all the fun activities taking place during Jet and Space Week. With free Museum entry and so much to see and do, get ready for a half-term adventure that’s out of this world!