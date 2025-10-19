Escape into autumn with the National Trust this October half term   

Make the most of the new season and enjoy the magic of autumn as a family with a whole host of adventures and activities at National Trust places across the county.

Escape into autumn for October half term. Photo: National Trust Images / Chris Lacey

From ghoulish tricks to nature’s treats, the conservation charity is offering heaps of fun for all the family this October half term.

Escape into the great outdoors together on an autumnal walk to collect a rainbow of fallen leaves. Embark on a nature trail to discover wildlife, as well as the weird and wonderful fungi that’s emerged. Challenge friends and family members to seasonal fun and games during autumn days out and workshops at National Trust places.

There are plenty of Halloween-themed activities and events to help celebrate the spookier side of the season too. From pumpkin displays to creepy crafts, spooky story-telling sessions and frightfully entertaining Halloween trails, there’s plenty of fun for everyone.

Here’s the top pick of exciting events and activities in Shropshire to keep the whole family entertained this October half term.

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury

This October half term, step into the Attingham ‘School of Magic’ trail and test your skills through six spellbinding lessons in the Walled Garden. Running from Saturday 18 October to Sunday 2 November, the trail costs £3 and includes a trail sheet and broomstick pencil to complete the trail, and a set of colouring pencils and colouring booklet as a prize (available while stocks last). It is recommended families start the trail between 9am and 4pm to allow plenty of daylight time to complete the route.

nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park

Dudmaston Hall, near Bridgnorth

Set off on an autumn stroll through the Dingle to see all the colours of the season. Look out across Big Pool and watch the wildlife on the water. At this time of year, low lying mist slowly rises from the pool and frames rippling reflections of the trees and sky above.

On 26, 27 and 30 October, the garden team will be pressing apples grown in the orchard. Sample some freshly pressed juice and stop by the apple stall – there’s a delicious choice of eaters and cookers to take home.

Dudmaston Hall is open Sunday-Thursday until the end of October and on Saturdays and Sundays in November.

nationaltrust.org.uk/dudmaston

Comer Woods, Dudmaston Estate, near Bridgnorth

Bring the whole family for fresh air and fun in Comer Woods on the Dudmaston Estate this half term. The woodland is a great place to walk, run or cycle, especially on crisp autumn days. With a network of circular trails, suitable for all abilities, through woodland, farmland and past three pools, there’s some lovely views to enjoy along the way.

From 26 October – 2 November pick up a free autumn spotter sheet from the team in the car park. Families can find some of nature’s treasures as they make their way around the woodland.

Work up an appetite on the trails before visiting the Café for takeaway hot and cold drinks, snacks, light meals and cakes. Outdoor seating is available on the terrace with some covered seating in Heath Barn.

Parking is free for National Trust members or £6 all day. The car park in Comer Woods is open 8am-6pm from 26 October.

nationaltrust.org.uk/comer-woods

Benthall Hall, near Broseley

Step inside Benthall Hall and follow the suitcase trail to discover what life was like for a school of evacuated boys who lived here during the Second World War.

For fun and fresh air, set off on your own countryside adventure. The car park and walks surrounding the Hall are open daily. Hot drinks and snacks are available from the coffee kiosk in the car park.

Benthall Hall is open Saturday-Wednesday until Sunday 2 November. Admission applies, free entry for National Trust members. The car park and countryside walks are open daily.

nationaltrust.org.uk/benthall-hall