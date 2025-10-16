Listen Live
Shropshire Live joins the festive fun to illuminate Market Drayton

Get ready to usher in the Christmas season with a sparkle! Shropshire Live is thrilled to announce its involvement in the highly anticipated Market Drayton Festival of Lights, culminating in the spectacular Christmas Lights Switch On ceremony.

Pictured are the Mayor of Market Drayton Cllr Tim Manton and Ryan Kennedy presenter at Shropshire Live
The annual Festival of Lights, organised by Market Drayton Town Council, is set to bring a full day of festive cheer and community spirit to the town on Saturday, November 15th, 2025.

The day promises non-stop, family-friendly entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Throughout the day, visitors can soak up the atmosphere with live music performances that will fill the air with seasonal sounds.

Adding to the festive feeling is a vibrant Christmas market, offering unique gifts, crafts, and a tempting array of hot food and beverages from local vendors – perfect for getting those early Christmas shopping lists ticked off and warming up on a crisp November day.

The Christmas Lights Switch On event is scheduled for 5 pm. Shropshire Live is hosting the proceedings with games and entertainment, helping to flip the switch that will illuminate the town centre with a glittering display of festive lights.

“We are delighted to be supporting Market Drayton’s fantastic Festival of Lights,” said Ryan Kennedy, who presents his daily Shropshire Live radio show from the town. “This event is a true cornerstone of the town’s calendar, bringing the whole community together to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. We can’t wait to see the Market Drayton festive lights shine bright!”

Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, said: “We are delighted to welcome Shropshire Live to our Town’s Festival of Lights. The event is a very special one here in Market Drayton on what is a very special time for us all, that being the lead up to Christmas.

“Our fantastic community, and those from further afield, turn out in their masses to soak up the atmosphere the lead up to Christmas has to offer, culminating in our spectacular lights switch on, something our Town is very proud of and something we believe we do very well at!

“The Christmas stalls, children’s activities, entertainment all add to the day, including all our Town’s retailers that literally dive into the Christmas spirit.

It’s an event I truly look forward to, a veritable Christmas extravaganza, and I can’t wait!” Mark your calendars for November 15th, 2025, and join the Market Drayton community for a day of celebration, music, food, and the magical moment when the town lights up for Christmas. Don’t miss out on this brilliant start to the festive season!

