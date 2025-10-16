‘Janet Street-Porter Off The Leash’ and heading to Much Wenlock Arts Centre

Shropshire locals are in for a treat on Monday, 20 October, as the famously acerbic journalist and Loose Women panellist, Janet Street-Porter, is set to bring her biggest-ever solo tour, ‘Janet Street-Porter Off The Leash’, to The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock.

Janet Street-Porter

One of the most outspoken figures on British television, Street-Porter’s much-anticipated tour, her first solo outing since 2006, promises a night of brutal honesty, dark humour, and compelling life stories. It’s a chance to see the ‘nation’s favourite pi**ed-off pensioner’ live and undiluted, kicking off the October leg of her mammoth tour at the Shropshire venue.

Touted by The Guardian as “warm, irreverent, and bloody funny,” the show charts Street-Porter’s extraordinary life, from her childhood as a “bolshy child with a Welsh-speaking budgie” right up to her current status as a National Treasure navigating life with a senior railcard and four ex-husbands.

This tour is described by the presenter as a “tour de force rant against growing old gracefully,” packed with comedy, tragedy, and plenty of gossip. As her good friend Elton John famously put it, “the bitch is back!”

The veteran broadcaster, who originally studied architecture before becoming a celebrated columnist, newspaper editor of The Independent on Sunday, and BBC executive, has promised a cathartic, no-holds-barred experience.

“This show will be pretty cathartic for me,” Street-Porter explains. “A deep dive into the subjects that can be hard to chat about truthfully on live television – from my tormented relationship with my mum to what really happens when a relationship runs out of steam. I’ll be brutally honest about the highs and lows of a helter skelter life well lived. And it’s not over yet!”

Audience members at Much Wenlock’s Edge Arts Centre will have the opportunity to experience Janet live and ask her questions about her incredible life, passions, and, naturally, her numerous dislikes.

With her decades in the media, which include a long tenure on ITV’s Loose Women, a BAFTA for originality, best-selling memoirs like Baggage and Fall Out, and regular appearances on panel shows like Have I Got News for You, attendees can expect a night of unforgettable, unfiltered chat from a true British institution.

Janet Street-Porter is ‘Off The Leash’ at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock, on Monday 20th October.

Bookings are available now.