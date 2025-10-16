Listen Live
12.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

‘Janet Street-Porter Off The Leash’ and heading to Much Wenlock Arts Centre

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire locals are in for a treat on Monday, 20 October, as the famously acerbic journalist and Loose Women panellist, Janet Street-Porter, is set to bring her biggest-ever solo tour, ‘Janet Street-Porter Off The Leash’, to The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock.

Janet Street-Porter
Janet Street-Porter

One of the most outspoken figures on British television, Street-Porter’s much-anticipated tour, her first solo outing since 2006, promises a night of brutal honesty, dark humour, and compelling life stories. It’s a chance to see the ‘nation’s favourite pi**ed-off pensioner’ live and undiluted, kicking off the October leg of her mammoth tour at the Shropshire venue.

Touted by The Guardian as “warm, irreverent, and bloody funny,” the show charts Street-Porter’s extraordinary life, from her childhood as a “bolshy child with a Welsh-speaking budgie” right up to her current status as a National Treasure navigating life with a senior railcard and four ex-husbands.

- Advertisement -

This tour is described by the presenter as a “tour de force rant against growing old gracefully,” packed with comedy, tragedy, and plenty of gossip. As her good friend Elton John famously put it, “the bitch is back!”

The veteran broadcaster, who originally studied architecture before becoming a celebrated columnist, newspaper editor of The Independent on Sunday, and BBC executive, has promised a cathartic, no-holds-barred experience.

“This show will be pretty cathartic for me,” Street-Porter explains. “A deep dive into the subjects that can be hard to chat about truthfully on live television – from my tormented relationship with my mum to what really happens when a relationship runs out of steam. I’ll be brutally honest about the highs and lows of a helter skelter life well lived. And it’s not over yet!”

Audience members at Much Wenlock’s Edge Arts Centre will have the opportunity to experience Janet live and ask her questions about her incredible life, passions, and, naturally, her numerous dislikes.

With her decades in the media, which include a long tenure on ITV’s Loose Women, a BAFTA for originality, best-selling memoirs like Baggage and Fall Out, and regular appearances on panel shows like Have I Got News for You, attendees can expect a night of unforgettable, unfiltered chat from a true British institution.

Janet Street-Porter is ‘Off The Leash’ at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock, on Monday 20th October.

Bookings are available now.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP