Telford & Wrekin Council unveils free half-term activities programme

Young people across Telford and Wrekin are set for a high-energy October half-term, with Telford & Wrekin Council rolling out a packed programme of free and low-cost activities aimed at boosting health, confidence, and community involvement.

Councillor Paul Davis, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride and Tracey Onslow, West Mercia Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner, trying out the climbing wall at Telford Aerial Adventure, one of the activities on offer over October half-term

The Council’s expanded youth offer covers everything from sports and nature trails to creative clubs, designed to support children and teens in areas ranging from wellbeing and arts to employment and education.

Urban Games Returns with a Bang

The main attraction this half-term is the highly anticipated return of Urban Games, a vibrant, free programme of sports and outdoor activities for young people up to age 16.

- Advertisement -

Held in parks, playgrounds, and green spaces across the Borough, Urban Games offers a thrilling array of activities:

Team Sports: Football, netball, and hockey.

Action Sports: BMX and wrestling.

Adventure: Climbing walls and even free fall at Telford Aerial Adventure.

The sessions are led by professional coaches, including the 4 All Foundation, and are completely open access: no booking or fancy kit is required. Attendees, including Councillor Paul Davis and Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner Tracey Onslow, were pictured recently trying out the climbing wall, highlighting the hands-on nature of the programme.

Councillor Paul Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride, said the initiative plays a key role in connecting young people with inclusive opportunities. “We’re proud to see our parks and public spaces buzzing with energy, laughter, and a real sense of belonging,” he commented.

Nature, Bikes, and Building Confidence

Beyond the high-octane sports, the programme offers fun for the youngest residents and budding cyclists:

Wild Telford: Sessions run by the Shropshire Wildlife Trust will offer nature-themed trails, fun, and treasure hunts suitable for babies and toddlers.

Dr Bike: Cyclists can take advantage of free bike repairs and safety checks offered at the Telford Bike Hub.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, encouraged families to get involved. She highlighted the value of the programme in the context of the Council’s ’10 by 10 initiative’, which aims for children to try 10 enriching experiences before the age of 10.

“Taking part in free sports through the Urban Games is one of those experiences, so I encourage parents and carers to bring their children to an activity over half-term and sign up to 10 by 10 at the same time,” she said.

The Urban Games programme is funded through the Council’s Building Safer and Stronger Communities initiative, in partnership with the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, and part-funded by government levelling up support.

The latest timetable and full details can be found at telford.gov.uk/urbangames.