SDC to reprise Godber’s classic comedy Bouncers this autumn

Following a smash-hit summer tour, the Shropshire Drama Company (SDC) is set to revive its popular production of John Godber’s legendary comedy, Bouncers, with two highly anticipated autumn performances.

Bouncers outside the fictitious Mr Cinders nightclub – Ben Christie (Ralph), Derek Willis (Les), Tom Scott (Judd) and David Wright (Lucky Eric)

Theatre-goers will have a chance to catch the hilarious 1980s nightclub romp next month at two distinct Shropshire venues, The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock on Friday, 14th November and The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury on Wednesday, 19th November.

Bouncers offers a fast-moving, raw, and physical look at a typical Saturday night out, all told from the perspective of four nightclub doormen: Lucky Eric, Judd, Les, and Ralph.

The four actors seamlessly switch between the intimidating bouncers and every other character they encounter—from lads on the pull to girls just trying to have a good time. Audiences are promised a nostalgic journey back to the age of bright colours, shoulder pads, fingerless gloves, leg warmers, and the very best of ’80s pop music.

The decision to reprise the show was prompted by the success of the initial run and an exciting opportunity at one of Shrewsbury’s most popular nightspots.

Actor-director Derek Willis expressed the company’s delight: “The cast, crew and audiences really enjoyed our summer tour, which was over all too soon.”

He added: “The prospect came about of performing it in an actual night club with a show at The Buttermarket, so that, combined with rebooking a postponed date at The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock, has meant everyone is excited to perform again. And the play is such good fun!”

Tickets for performances of Bouncers are priced from £8.00. Full details on start times and booking information can be found at shropshiredramacompany.co.uk.