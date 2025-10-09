Listen Live
Friday, October 10, 2025
West Mid Showground to host family-friendly fireworks extravaganza

The sky above Shrewsbury will light up next month as the West Mid Showground hosts its popular family-friendly fireworks extravaganza to mark Bonfire Night.

Thousands are expected to visit the DMOS People West Mid Showground on November 1st, where the event will feature two fireworks displays, entertainment for all ages, and a roaring bonfire.

CEO Ian Bebbington said: “We’re so excited to be hosting our Bonfire & Fireworks Spectacular once again at the West Mid Showground. Along with the classic Bonfire Night events, we’ll also have live entertainment, a funfair, and plenty to eat and drink.

“Our earlier fireworks display at 6.15pm is ideal for children, then we’ll have a larger display in the evening at 7.45pm. Anyone with a ticket can stay for both!

“We’re really proud to offer free tickets to children under five, and family tickets are available at a discounted price.”

The event, which has previously welcomed up to 5,000 people, is one of the biggest Bonfire Night celebrations in the county.

Ian said: “As well as our enormous bonfire and fireworks displays, we are joined by entertainers PJ The Showman, The 90s Revival, and local singer Katie Brisbourne. There will also be a funfair with family favourites such as the waltzers, and dozens of delicious food and drink vendors.

“There is something for everyone at the event, and we hope to bring families and friends from across Shropshire together to enjoy a fantastic evening.”

All proceeds from the Bonfire & Fireworks Spectacular will be going to the Shropshire and West Midland Agricultural Society’s Rural Charity.

Ian said: “Alongside ensuring our showground can continue as a vital part of the community, the Rural Charity allows the Agricultural Society to make donations throughout the year to various local groups and organisations.

“Not only will our visitors enjoy an incredible evening, they’ll also be supporting their local community!

“It’s due to be a fantastic night and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

To get tickets for the Bonfire & Fireworks Spectacular, please visit tickets.westmidshowground.co.uk.

