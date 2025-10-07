Snow Patrol announced for Live at Ludlow Castle 2026

Global rock superstars Snow Patrol have been confirmed as the latest headliners for the renowned Live at Ludlow Castle concert series, set to grace the historic Shropshire landmark on Thursday, 16th July 2026.

The beloved concert series, returning for its fourth season, has secured the northern-Irish/Scottish outfit, famous for their stadium-sized anthems and heartfelt lyrics, to perform within the stunning grounds of Ludlow Castle.

Led by Gary Lightbody, Snow Patrol have been a staple of the UK rock scene since their major-label debut, Final Straw, in 2003. That album, a certified 5x platinum success, featured the indelible hit ‘Run’, which became an anthem of the post-Britpop era.

Their subsequent record, 2006’s Eyes Open, propelled them to international stardom, thanks in large part to the phenomenal success of ‘Chasing Cars’. Officially declared by PPL as one of the most played songs of the 21st century, the track has accumulated an astonishing 1.6 billion streams and soundtracked countless pivotal TV moments.

Snow Patrol’s latest release, 2024’s ‘The Forest Is The Path’, marked a triumphant return after a six-year hiatus, rocketing straight to number one in the UK Album Charts and cementing their legacy.

Special Guests and Sold-Out Shows

The band will be joined by a pair of exceptional special guests for the Ludlow show. The Renowned English singer, songwriter, and musician Corinne Bailey Rae will bring her soulful sound to the event, alongside Northern Irish garage-rock rising stars The Florentinas.

Live at Ludlow Castle has quickly established itself as a must-see event, hosting unforgettable, sold-out performances in previous years from acts including Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, and Supergrass.

Snow Patrol joins an already stellar line-up for the 2026 series. Synth-pop legends The Human League are scheduled to play on Saturday, 18th July, and former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will headline on Saturday, 25th July. Both of those dates have already completely sold out, underscoring the popularity of the series.

Tickets and Pre-Sale Details

Tickets for the newly announced Snow Patrol date are expected to be in high demand.

A local postcode pre-sale will open at 10am on Wednesday, 8th October with general ticket sales opening at 10am on Friday, 10th October.

“We’re so excited to be announcing these incredible artists for Live at Ludlow Castle next summer,” said Andy Smith, Head of Live, Futuresound Group. “This year’s series was our biggest to date but it wouldn’t have happened without the support and trust of Ludlow town. We want next year to be even better.”

Gemma England, General Manager, Ludlow Castle, shared the enthusiasm: “Two more great announcements for our Live at Ludlow Castle Series and we look forward to welcoming Snow Patrol and Richard Ashcroft to the Castle next year. It’s an absolute joy to be collaborating with Futuresound on these amazing events every year and next summer’s line up is looking fantastic already.”