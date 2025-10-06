Shifnal set for week of ‘spooktacular’ fun

Shifnal youngsters are set to enjoy a week of ‘spooktacular’ fun later this month, thanks to Shifnal Town Council and Love Shifnal.

Pictured from left, Alistair Bussey from Shifnal Wines, Jannene Dunkerley from Woods the Cleaners, Laura Steventon and her daughter Jessica Steventon from The Flowerpot

The town is hosting a spooky hunt – to take place during October half term from October 25 to November 1.

Jenna Humphreys of Love Shifnal explained: “It promises to be a fun-filled week – a fantastic way for families to explore the town and support local businesses, while giving traders a chance to come together with the community.”

- Advertisement -

Participants in the event have to collect a trail map from Nan’s Café, Presence Gift Shop and Woods the Cleaners.

Families can then follow the trail around town, spotting the spooky characters in shop windows and writing down their names along the way.

Once completed, these must be returned for the children to be rewarded with a special halloween treat.

Retailers and businesses taking part include Rachael The Flower Girl, Woods Dry Cleaners, Black Orchid Salon, S R Drinnan Opticians, Presence Gift Shop, Alexander’s Kitchen, Harrison James Ltd, The Flower Pot, TJ Salon, Shifnal Home and Garden, La Petit Concierge Ltd, Nan’s Café, Bonnies Baths and Bubbles, Make New & Mend, Shifnal Phones, Ashley Gamble Hair Salon, Severn Hospice Shop, Fields of Shifnal estate agents, Shifnal Wines, Clarkes Solicitors and Shifnal Library.

This year, the trail also includes the Shifnal Shopping Centre, featuring Shifnal Phones and The Nook – a bonus ‘Spook’ as it’s inside the shopping centre and not always accessible to the public.