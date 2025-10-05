Listen Live
Telford & Wrekin Council shines a light on Black History Month with borough-wide events

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced a vibrant programme of events throughout October to mark Black History Month, joining communities across the nation in celebrating the rich culture, heritage, and achievements of Black communities.

The national theme for this year, “Standing firm in power and pride,” underscores the resilience and dignity of Black communities in the face of adversity, whilst championing courage, identity, pride, and confidence.

A Diverse Calendar of Celebrations

Running for the duration of the month, the initiative offers residents the chance to come together, share experiences, and delve deeper into different cultures, traditions, and the ongoing contributions made by Black communities locally and beyond.

A varied itinerary has been curated by the Council in collaboration with partner organisations and community groups, including TAARC, the Interfaith Council, and local Nigerian and Ghanaian groups.

Key events across the Borough include:

Art Showcase – A month-long exhibition by artist David Miller running from 1 to 31 October at Southwater One Library.

Health and Wellbeing Event – Taking place on 4 October at the Telford Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort.

Food and Culture Event – Residents can enjoy a taste of different cultures on 5 October at Cravings Africa, Ketley.

The Blac Awards – A prestigious event scheduled for 17 October at the Shrewsbury Football Stadium.

Nigerian Independence Day – A celebration set for 18 October at the Telford Cultural and Leisure Centre, Hadley.

Further activities organised by TAARC and other local groups will also be taking place throughout the month. To mark the start of the celebrations, Southwater One was lit up on 1 October.

Council Underscores Commitment to Inclusion

Councillor Paul Davis, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride, expressed his enthusiasm for the programme.

“Black History Month is a time to celebrate culture, heritage and achievements while bringing people together to share and learn from each other,” Councillor Davis stated.

“We are delighted to support such a varied programme of events, created in partnership with local groups and communities. These activities are an opportunity to build connections, inspire pride and strengthen our commitment to inclusion across the Borough,” he added.

The Council is encouraging all residents to engage with the programme and take part in the local celebrations that recognise and honour the invaluable presence and history of Black people in Telford & Wrekin.

