Witches set to land in Wellington

Shropshire children are being invited to take part in some spooky fun during October half term, the Witches of Wellington activity is being held this year for local youngsters.

Pam Tonks from Drak’s Den in Wellington Market, Damian Breeze from Wellington Orbit, Jon Drew and son Charlie Drew from Boardroom Gaming Cafe

A large range of retailers in the town will be creating a trail of witches which will go on show in their shops for a week from Saturday, October 25 until November 1.

Jenna Humphreys of Love Wellington explained: “The town really comes alive with this fun activity, with the Witches of Wellington popping up in the windows of a wide range of local retailers. We hope it encourages families to come into town and enjoy everything Wellington has to offer.”

Children wanting to take part should collect a trail map from The Orbit and return it once completed to recieve a special Halloween treat provided by Sweets Galore in Wellington Market.

There are 24 participating businesses in Wellington, with six of these based in the Wellington Market area where ‘bonus’ witches will be appearing on market days.

Businesses taking part include Cash Providers, Euronics, Sofias Café, Anthony’s of Wellington, Park Street Kitchen, Halls estate agents, Peter Jones carpets and beds, Rens Café, Desi Delight, The Little Green Pantry, Boardroom Gaming Cafe, Spinning Around Records, Gratitude Café and the Wellington Cobbler, Telford Interfaith, The Steaming Mug, Nicol Studio and Wellington Orbit.

This year the trail will also include the market, with AJ’s Kitchen, Drak’s Den, M&A Watch & Discount, Sweets Galore, Brow and Beauty and The Green Cove taking part.

The event has been organised by Love Wellington and sponsored by Wellington Town Council, which is also hosting a ‘Spooky Day’ on October 18 – a mix of family-friendly fun during the day and eerie thrills for adults in the evening.

This will include ghosts, slime and ghostbuster activities in the Square from 11am until 1pm, a screening of the film Ghostbusters from 1.30pm at Wrekin Star Judo Club in Church Street, with tickets costing £6, and a two-hour ‘Spirits Ghost Tour’ for adults from 6pm, starting at Wellington Orbit, exploring local ghost stories and spooky history.