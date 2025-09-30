Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury’s Quarry for a weekend of pints and party

The countdown is on! Preparations are in full swing as Shropshire Festivals gets ready to welcome thousands to the Shropshire Oktoberfest this weekend, October 3rd and 4th, in Shrewsbury’s scenic Quarry.

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns this weekend

The event promises a spectacular celebration of local brews, food, and entertainment, all housed in massive marquees. Festivalgoers can expect an array of drinks from local brewers and producers, a buzzing atmosphere with live bands and oompah music, fantastic street food, a silent disco, and even carpool karaoke. A new feature for 2025 will see attendees competing for the best-dressed award each day, so break out those lederhosen and dirndls!

Music, Comedy, and ‘Toilet Disco’ Fun

The Europa Live Music Stage is set to host a stellar line-up. Friday’s headliners include Katie Brisbourne & DJ Dan Anderton, Callum & The Pookies, Hot Rox, and SkaBurst. Saturday’s packed schedule features Radio Rumours, Midnight Symphony, Vorsprung Durch Oompah, Supersonic – The Sound of Oasis, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Groove Dynamite, Lost the Plot, and Ego Friendly.

- Advertisement -

Laughter is guaranteed at the Lanyon Bowdler Live Lounge on Saturday, where Preston’s Tony Vino will MC the comedy club. The bill is stacked with talent, including Britain’s Got Talent star Jonny Awsum, beer and pub humour expert James Dowdeswell, Irish wit Keith Farnan, award-winning Shazia Mirza, topical comedian Alistair Barrie, and musical satirist Steve Gribbin.

Perhaps the most unique addition this year is the Monks Toilet Disco. Long-standing sponsors Monks Estate Agents are taking their sponsorship of the ‘crucial area’ to a new level. “The toilets at Shropshire’s biggest party should be special, so this year, when heading to the loos you can enjoy the Monks Toilet Disco, ensuring the fun never stops!” said Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals.

Special Brews and Last-Minute Tickets

Bewdley Brewery has created a special Oktoberfest Ale for the occasion, identifiable by its pink pump clip. The full-bodied, hoppy golden ale has a sweeter aftertaste and an ABV of 5.0%.

Beth Heath is urging revellers not to miss out. “Don’t miss Shropshire Oktoberfest. It’ll be your best night out this year!” she exclaimed. She also highlighted that tickets for the Start Tech VIP Area are selling fast.

She extended her gratitude to the event’s sponsors, including Europa, Start Tech, Lanyon Bowdler, Cartwrights Waste Disposal, Dulson Training, Monks, Special Cider Company, and The Portcullis Group, whose support is vital in making the festival “the epic event that it is.”

Shropshire Oktoberfest runs from 5pm – 10pm on Friday, October 3rd, and 12pm – 10pm on Saturday, October 4th.